Gallery: The Daily Orange's best sports photos of 2023

Gallery: The Daily Orange's best sports photos of 2023

A man holding a basketball under his arm.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor

In this year's “Monroe Madness,” SU's mens and womens basketball teams played against each other in skills competitions and intrasquad scrimmages. Held in Rochester, N.Y., the event gave Syracuse basketball fans a look into the incoming season.

A football player dumping a Gatorade cooler on the coach.

Ryan Jermyn | Staff Photographer

#2 Trebor Pena showers interim head coach Nunzio Campanile with Gatorade as Syracuse football wins its last home game of the season against Wake Forest. Campanile helped lead Syracuse to a 35-31 win over Wake Forest to clinch bowl eligibility.

Group of people playing hockey.

Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor

Syracuse lost to Colgate in their final game of 2023. The Raider's defense was tough with SU registering six shots on goal in the third period. None of them found their way to the back of the net and Colgate won 9-0.

A group of people cheering and embracing each other.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor

Against Wake Forest the Orange registered 10 shots across two overtime periods but couldn't convert, allowing the Demon Deacons to win in a shootout.

A man skiing down a mountain.

Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor

Syracuse University Ski Club practices at Song Mountain in the evening on weekdays. The team uses both Song Mountain and Labrador Mountain as its practice locations.

A girl jumping with a ball.

Sadie Jones | Contributing Photographer

Izabel Varejão dunks on the Blue Devils in Syracuse women's basketball's 101-53 victory over Central Connecticut.

A crowd of people tailgating.

Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor

Outside the College of Law, families, alumni and friends meet in the parking lot to begin tailgating. Each tent had music, games and drinks as they waited for the JMA Wireless Dome to open.

A group of football players.

Aidan Groeling | Staff Photographer

The Syracuse Orange enter the field with then-head coach Dino Babers before their game against Army. Babers was dismissed after eight seasons of leading the team.

A man points while holding a soccer ball.

Griffin Uribe Brown | Asst. Digital Editor

SU men's soccer's Mateo Leveque #7 equalized twice from well-worked set pieces before taking a 3-2 lead over Pittsburgh early in the second half.

Men embracing in the rain.

Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor

The Orange's Noah Carey takes a breather with his fellow runners from other schools after winning the men's 5k (14:44.8) at the John Reif Memorial Run at Cornell.

Softball player hitting a softball with a bat.

Arnav Pokhrel | Staff Photographer

Kelly Breen #14 swings for the ball against NC State. Syracuse came up short, losing 2-3 to the Wolfpack.

A girl swinging at a ball.

Jacob Halsema | Staff Photographer

Syracuse played against Cornell in the beginning of the season, coming out with a 4-2 victory. The Big Red started with a 2-0 lead, but the Orange were able to claw back with four-straight goals.

Two people kicking a soccer ball.

Arnav Pokhrel | Staff Photographer

Syracuse Kate Murphy #14 steals the ball from Pittsburgh Amanda West #9. West recorded four steals for Pittsburgh in a 6-0 rout.

A group of people holding a boat.

Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer

The women's rowing team picks up their boat before braving the waters of Fish Creek in Saratoga, N.Y. The event was part of the Cayuga Cup, which pit Syracuse against Yale and Cornell.

Two girls cheering and embracing each other.

Arnav Pokhrel | Staff Photographer

Katie Goodale #12 and Emma Ward #44 celebrate on the field as the women's lacrosse team took on Cornell.

Two men playing Lacrosse and running with a ball.

Jacob Halsema | Staff Photographer

Syracuse plays Duke in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game ended in a 13-14 overtime loss.

A crowd cheering.

Diana Valdivia | Contributing Photographer

Syracuse students fill the stands with school spirit during the football team's home game against Boston College on Nov. 3.

Group of football players celebrating.

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

The Waverly High School Wolverines rejoice by splashing head coach Jason Miller as they win their school's first-ever state title.

A man hanging from a basketball hoop.

Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor

Benny Williams flexes after an emphatic two-handed jam. Williams scored 15 of SU basketball's 52 bench points in its win over Pitt.

A coach talking his player.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Sophomore Benny Williams was one of the players on Boeheim's last team during his coaching career. This spring, Boeheim officially retired following his 47th year at the helm.

A basketball player aiming for the basketball hoop.

Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor

Dariauna Lewis #24 lines up the shot during the women's basketball game against Miami. The Orange took the lead and won 77-68.

A man throwing a ball into a basketball hoop.

Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer

Justin Taylor #5 looks to get the ball up against Notre Dame on Jan. 14. The Orange narrowly won by 5 points, ending the game 78-73.

A large crowd of people watching a game.

Daily Orange File Photo

Thousands of fans line the stands of the JMA Wireless Dome to watch Syracuse men's basketball take on Duke. 31,063 people were watching in anticipation - the largest crowd in the Dome this season.