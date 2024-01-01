Gallery: The Daily Orange's best sports photos of 2023
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor
In this year's “Monroe Madness,” SU's mens and womens basketball teams played against each other in skills competitions and intrasquad scrimmages. Held in Rochester, N.Y., the event gave Syracuse basketball fans a look into the incoming season.
Ryan Jermyn | Staff Photographer
#2 Trebor Pena showers interim head coach Nunzio Campanile with Gatorade as Syracuse football wins its last home game of the season against Wake Forest. Campanile helped lead Syracuse to a 35-31 win over Wake Forest to clinch bowl eligibility.
Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor
Syracuse lost to Colgate in their final game of 2023. The Raider's defense was tough with SU registering six shots on goal in the third period. None of them found their way to the back of the net and Colgate won 9-0.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor
Against Wake Forest the Orange registered 10 shots across two overtime periods but couldn't convert, allowing the Demon Deacons to win in a shootout.
Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor
Syracuse University Ski Club practices at Song Mountain in the evening on weekdays. The team uses both Song Mountain and Labrador Mountain as its practice locations.
Sadie Jones | Contributing Photographer
Izabel Varejão dunks on the Blue Devils in Syracuse women's basketball's 101-53 victory over Central Connecticut.
Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor
Outside the College of Law, families, alumni and friends meet in the parking lot to begin tailgating. Each tent had music, games and drinks as they waited for the JMA Wireless Dome to open.
Aidan Groeling | Staff Photographer
The Syracuse Orange enter the field with then-head coach Dino Babers before their game against Army. Babers was dismissed after eight seasons of leading the team.
Griffin Uribe Brown | Asst. Digital Editor
SU men's soccer's Mateo Leveque #7 equalized twice from well-worked set pieces before taking a 3-2 lead over Pittsburgh early in the second half.
Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor
The Orange's Noah Carey takes a breather with his fellow runners from other schools after winning the men's 5k (14:44.8) at the John Reif Memorial Run at Cornell.
Arnav Pokhrel | Staff Photographer
Kelly Breen #14 swings for the ball against NC State. Syracuse came up short, losing 2-3 to the Wolfpack.
Jacob Halsema | Staff Photographer
Syracuse played against Cornell in the beginning of the season, coming out with a 4-2 victory. The Big Red started with a 2-0 lead, but the Orange were able to claw back with four-straight goals.
Arnav Pokhrel | Staff Photographer
Syracuse Kate Murphy #14 steals the ball from Pittsburgh Amanda West #9. West recorded four steals for Pittsburgh in a 6-0 rout.
Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer
The women's rowing team picks up their boat before braving the waters of Fish Creek in Saratoga, N.Y. The event was part of the Cayuga Cup, which pit Syracuse against Yale and Cornell.
Arnav Pokhrel | Staff Photographer
Katie Goodale #12 and Emma Ward #44 celebrate on the field as the women's lacrosse team took on Cornell.
Jacob Halsema | Staff Photographer
Syracuse plays Duke in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game ended in a 13-14 overtime loss.
Diana Valdivia | Contributing Photographer
Syracuse students fill the stands with school spirit during the football team's home game against Boston College on Nov. 3.
Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer
The Waverly High School Wolverines rejoice by splashing head coach Jason Miller as they win their school's first-ever state title.
Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor
Benny Williams flexes after an emphatic two-handed jam. Williams scored 15 of SU basketball's 52 bench points in its win over Pitt.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Sophomore Benny Williams was one of the players on Boeheim's last team during his coaching career. This spring, Boeheim officially retired following his 47th year at the helm.
Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor
Dariauna Lewis #24 lines up the shot during the women's basketball game against Miami. The Orange took the lead and won 77-68.
Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer
Justin Taylor #5 looks to get the ball up against Notre Dame on Jan. 14. The Orange narrowly won by 5 points, ending the game 78-73.
Daily Orange File Photo
Thousands of fans line the stands of the JMA Wireless Dome to watch Syracuse men's basketball take on Duke. 31,063 people were watching in anticipation - the largest crowd in the Dome this season.