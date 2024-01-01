Gallery: The Daily Orange's best photos of 2023
Ella Fling | Contributing Photographer
Seventy years ago, Ron Wolek Sr.'s (center) father ran a mustache-growing contest. This year, his son Ron Wolek Jr. held a competition of his own to help bring the facial hair community of Syracuse together.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
During Remembrance Week, Remembrance Scholars took turns saying a few words for the victim they represent and then laid a rose for them on the Place of Remembrance. While most scholars represented student victims, a pair represented the crew and other victims onboard.
Solange Jain | Contributing Photographer
Students gather in the Women's Building Field to celebrate Holi at Syracuse University on April 8. Holi, a Hindu tradition, celebrates the harvest season, the start of spring and the triumph of good over evil.
Surya Vaidy | Staff Photographer
The mysterious woman, depicted by dancer Mesma Belsare, turns out to be none other than the god Vishnu in disguise, using his beautiful form to trick the demons, secure the nectar for the gods and skillfully distribute the poison to the demons. Choreographer Maya Kulkarni pulled pieces from Hindu texts and merged them with modern themes to craft the “Shilpanatanam” dance at the Everson Museum of Art.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony's flag bearer maintains his position throughout the event while waving the American flag. Rows of officers, sergeants, firefighters and cadets all stood with a similar demeanor at the city's ceremony.
Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer
The sun sets over the New York State Fair, putting a cap on the summer as students head back to school. From the Broadway Skyliner fairgoers can see the crowds gathered at games, getting food and waiting in line to go on rides in the Midway.
Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer
Flo Rida and Oya Baby spray champagne all over the crowd during “My House” toward the end of his set. At University Union's Juice Jam concert, champagne was one of several things that flew into the crowd in addition to roses and signed shirts.
Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor
People take cover under a warmly lit bus stop as they await their ride during the first snowfall of the year. Business on campus continued as normal but with a winter twist.
Megan Jonas | Staff Photographer
Contestants lip sync during the finals of the annual Pride Union drag show, which was hosted by former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Mo Heart and Crystal Methyd. The competition was between four drag performers, who were chosen by the crowd at the preliminaries.
Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor
As the first large-scale concert in Syracuse University's history to center Latin artists, Calentón Music Fest marks the end of Latine Heritage Month. The event began with a performance by DJ Exxtra.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor
The Syracuse Bike Party brings together bikers of all levels on the last Saturday of every month. This October they held a “Haunted Costume Ride” with members of the group dressed up themselves and their bikes for the occasion.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Raices, SU's Latin-based dance group, focuses on bringing together a diverse group of people. With group dinners, the club has emphasized the close relationships between its members.
Jack Henry | Staff Photographer
Remembrance Scholars participate in “Sitting in Solidarity” on the Wednesday morning of Remembrance Week. The group sat in silence for 35 minutes in the same configuration of the seats on Pan Am Flight 103.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
As a pianist, composer and professor, Theresa Chen inspires students and combines a mix of jazz and “sacred” music into her own work.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Guests at the Harrington bump and bustle in between floors as they enter the house. When they need a break from the cluttered basement, people move to the main floor to decompress.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Participants of the Syracuse Graduate Employees United protest walk through the campus displaying signs and chanting phrases like “SU works because we do.” The march proceeded from Carnegie Library to outside Crouse-Hinds Hall on the opposite corner of campus.
Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor
After preparing their own compositions for months prior, students of the Setnor School of Music took to the stage last Valentine's Day to showcase their work.