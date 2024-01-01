Gallery: The Daily Orange's best photos of 2023

Surya Vaidy | Staff Photographer

The mysterious woman, depicted by dancer Mesma Belsare, turns out to be none other than the god Vishnu in disguise, using his beautiful form to trick the demons, secure the nectar for the gods and skillfully distribute the poison to the demons. Choreographer Maya Kulkarni pulled pieces from Hindu texts and merged them with modern themes to craft the “Shilpanatanam” dance at the Everson Museum of Art.