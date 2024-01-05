Former SU attacker Tajon Buchanan transfers to Inter Milan

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse men’s soccer player Tajon Buchanan transferred from Club Brugge to Inter Milan, the club announced on Friday. According to Fabrizio Romano on X, the deal is worth 7 million euros plus add-ons. He has played at Club Brugge in Belgium since 2021, tallying four goals and five assists in the Belgian Pro League during that time.

Buchanan played at Syracuse from 2017-18, starting in 32 of 33 available games. The winger finished his career with 12 goals and six assists over his two seasons with the Orange. After making the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman team in 2017, Buchanan made the ACC first team his sophomore year in 2018, helping the Orange to an NCAA tournament appearance. Following his sophomore season, Buchanan declared for the MLS SuperDraft before being selected by the New England Revolution ninth overall.

From 2019-2021, Buchanan registered 12 goals and nine assists, before transferring to Club Brugge in Belgium. During his last year with the Revolution, Buchanan made his debut with the Canadian National team. In 2022, Buchanan was one of 26 players selected to be a part of Canada’s World Cup Squad, alongside former SU teammate Kamal Miller. Buchanan started all three group stage games as Canada failed to make it to the Round of 16.

After three seasons in Belgium, Buchanan will play at one of the biggest clubs in the world in Inter Milan. The former SU product joins a team which made the 2023 Champions League Final — a 1-0 loss to Manchester City — and is currently in first place in Italian Serie A.