Former Howard offensive lineman Da’Metrius Weatherspoon commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Howard offensive lineman Da’Metrius Weatherspoon has committed to Syracuse. Weatherspoon announced the decision on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Originally a two-star lineman from right outside of Pittsburgh, Weatherspoon received offers from William & Mary and visited Pittsburgh before settling on the Bisons. He is an imposing figure as he stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 335 pounds, making him one of the biggest lineman in the unit.

Weatherspoon played in all but one game last season. Syracuse has had offensive line issues the past couple of seasons, struggling with depth and injuries. This season the Orange lost Kalan Ellis to a lisfranc injury and David Wohlbaugh Jr. to a lower body injury, both of which were season ending.