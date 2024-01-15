Former 4-star DL Isaiah Hastings commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Isaiah Hastings, a former four-star defensive lineman from Alabama, announced on X that he is committing to Syracuse. Hastings previously committed to Missouri on January 9, but retracted his commitment after the Tigers lost defensive coordinator Blake Baker and defensive line coach Kevin Peoples to LSU.

247 Sports ranked Hastings at No. 19 among defensive linemen and overall players in Florida for the class of 2022. The 6-foot-4, 290-lb lineman appeared in one game for the Crimson Tide across two seasons.

Hastings grew up in Toronto, Canada, but played his senior season at Clearwater Academy International in Florida. He was a consensus four-star recruit by On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals, eventually committing to Alabama with 30 offers on the table.

As the fourth defensive line commit in the 2024 class, Hastings will be joined by freshmen Michael Nwokocha and Maraad Watson as well as fellow transfer Dion Wilson Jr.

Former SU edge rusher Leon Lowry entered the transfer portal in late November while defensive lineman Terry Lockett entered the transfer portal on Dec. 11.

In his high school scouting report, 247 Sports’ director of scouting Andrew Ivins said Hastings “could be used in a variety of different alignments depending on what is needed at the college of his choice, but will be at his best when he’s simply creating push up the middle.”