Celebrate MLK Day with 119 Euclid and ease back into the semester with these 5 events

A Conversation on Race and Entertainment Media featuring Rico Love

Grammy-nominated music producer Rico Love is scheduled to speak this Wednesday at the Newhouse School of Public Communications, sharing his expertise in the entertainment industry. Love has produced songs for A-list musicians such as Beyonce, Usher and A$AP Rocky. Newhouse’s Bandier Program and the Heart Speakers Fund are co-sponsoring the event, which starts at 6:45 p.m.

When: Jan. 17, 6:45 – 8:05 p. m.

Where: Newhouse 3, Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium

“MLK is…” Event at 119 Euclid

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an event at 119 Euclid this Thursday. Hosted by Hendricks Chapel, there will be a viewing of a “Black-ish” episode themed around MLK Jr. and a

discussion about the episode’s themes. At the event, students will be able to leave handprints on a banner to symbolize that everyone makes up Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “dream of the future,” according to the event page.

When: Jan. 18, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: 119 Euclid

Cost: Free

Silly, Serious, Syracuse

Local artist Dan Shanahan is presenting plein air paintings and illustrative art at the May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society this Friday. In his paintings and drawings, he looks to combine reality with the fantastical, according to his website. The showing will continue until the end of the month.

When: Jan. 14 to 31 (Sunday, Monday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society

Cost: Free

Guided Snowshoe Hike

Admire winter scenery on a guided snowshoe hike through Beaver Lake Nature Center. A naturalist escorts attendees through the woods and fields of the park, offering an explicitly winter experience. Feel free to bring snowshoes or rent a pair at the Nature Center. Spaces are limited, so call the Beaver Lake Nature Center to reserve a spot.

When: Jan. 14 to Feb. 25

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center

Cost: $5 entrance fee, $5 snowshoe rentals.

Pet Therapy

Warm up the week with a fuzzy friend at the Barnes Center at the Arch’s pet therapy program. Cute pups are the perfect activity to kick off the spring semester. The dogs will be in Barnes from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

When: Jan. 17 & 18, 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Barnes Center at the Arch, Room 103

Cost: Free