Dyaisha Fair wins ACC Player of the Week award

Syracuse point guard Dyaisha Fair has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, SU Athletics announced Monday. It’s Syracuse’s second weekly conference honor of the 2023-24 season, as Fair joins Alyssa Latham who earned a Freshman of the Week award on Dec. 4, 2023.

Through her past two games, Fair averaged 26.5 points per game and led the Orange to victories over then-No. 15 Florida State on Jan. 18 and Pittsburgh on Jan. 21. The wins increased Syracuse’s streak to five in a row, and propelled it to a No. 22 ranking in the AP Poll.

Against FSU, Fair led an 18-point comeback in the first game after powering the Orange to a 19-point come-from-behind victory over Clemson. She dropped a season-high 31 points and set a program-record with nine made 3-pointers. In the fourth quarter, Fair spearheaded Syracuse with 11 points and three 3s as it outscored the Seminoles 25-11 during the frame.

The following game versus Pitt, Fair totaled 22 points off of six 3-point makes. She led SU in scoring en route to a 13-point win over the Panthers, which sealed Syracuse’s best start to a season since 2012-13.

Fair’s now averaging 20.5 points per game through 18 games, 0.6 more than she did in 2022-23. She’s fourth in the ACC in scoring, and also leads the Orange in assists (3.5) and steals (2.3) per game. The Player of the Week award adds to a historic campaign from Fair, who surpassed 3,000 career points against Clemson on Jan. 14. Currently, Fair sits tied No. 10 all-time in Division I women’s basketball history with 3,060.