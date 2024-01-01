Duce Chestnut announces transfer back to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Right as the clock struck midnight on the new year, defensive back Duce Chestnut announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he would transfer back to Syracuse after spending a year at LSU.

Sometimes everything has to fall apart to fall back into place 🥶💎 #Committed #HappyNewYear2024 pic.twitter.com/OxERRiG3Wq — Darian “Duce” Chestnut (@BallgameDuce) January 1, 2024

Chestnut recorded six tackles and an interception playing in only four games with the Tigers, preserving the ability to redshirt.

While at Syracuse, Chestnut made the All-ACC third team as a freshman and he was an honorable mention all-conference player as a sophomore. As a starting cornerback, he had four interceptions.

Chestnut’s services will be needed as Jayden Bellamy is the only Orange cornerback returning in 2024.

Chestnut is the eighth player to transfer to Syracuse under new head coach Fran Brown. On3 ranks Syracuse as the No. 7 team in the country in its transfer portal rankings.