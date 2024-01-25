Dino Babers will reportedly be hired as Arizona’s offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Arizona will reportedly be hiring former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers as its next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, according to Troy Hutchinson of GOAZCATS.com.

Babers spent six seasons with the Wildcats from 1995-2000 in various roles including wide receivers coach, running backs coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He most recently served as an assistant at Baylor from 2009-11. He was the wide receivers and special teams coordinator for the Bears.

In eight seasons with the Orange from 2015-23, Babers went 41–55, leading the program to a 10-3 record and bowl game win in 2018. SU went to another bowl game in 2022 after it started the season 6-0. Syracuse began 2023 4-0 but lost six of its next seven games and went 1-6 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. With one game remaining in the season, Babers was fired from his position as Syracuse’s head coach. According to Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack, Babers did not meet the 7-5 benchmark set before the season.

Babers joins first year head coach Brent Brennan, who was hired after Jedd Fisch became Kalen DeBoer’s successor at Washington.