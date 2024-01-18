Cozy meets creative with Andrea Buckvold’s ‘Color Stories’ exhibit

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Shades of sapphire, auburn and copper blend to create a painted quilt pattern that takes center stage at Petit Branch Library. The Syracuse-based, 20-piece exhibit contains painted quilt designs filled with sharp lines and intricate shapes.

“(The artworks) have become a unique kind of temperature quilt — one that expresses myself, rather than the external realities around me,” artist Andrea Buckvold said.

The library will be showcasing the exhibit, “Color Stories,” from Jan. 18 to 29. Her exhibit takes inspiration from the Barn Quilts of rural America, where designs are painted on large boards and placed inside barns. Graduating with a master’s in Art Education Preparation from Syracuse University, Buckvold, originally from Minneapolis, now teaches at Dr. King Elementary School in Syracuse.

“(My work is) a meditation where I let go of the rush of my day as a teacher, and focus on being present to ready myself for tomorrow,” she said, “and to bring myself a little bit of joy at the end of the evening.”

To design the quilts, Buckvold uses acrylic paint on wood panels. She believes the bold colors draw viewers in and their enchanting patterns please the human eye. The quilts take on a different pattern than what is usually displayed in traditional art exhibits, Buckvold said.

Simcha Glassman is in charge of scheduling and coordinating exhibits at Petit Branch Library and has worked closely with Buckvold and several other central New York artists.

“The art is very colorful and intricate which makes it catch your eye and makes it really unique and pleasing to look at,” Glassman said. “It makes me think of quilts, but it’s impressive that it’s painted.”

Carol Johnson, the library’s branch manager, has seen many art exhibits travel through the halls of the library. She described Buckvold’s art as dynamic, distinctive and different from other displays.

Courtesy of Andrea Buckvold

Although the artworks on display in Petit Branch Library may look like quilts, they are actually paintings done with acrylic on wood. Artist Andrea Buckvold paints quilt designs to relax after long days working as a teacher.

“I think that the exhibit is very colorful and evokes a very positive energy to the space,” Johnson said.

Along with quilt designs, Buckvold also creates pieces about the environment and completes creative multimedia investigations that include photographic multiples and films of climate change and environmental toxins. She said she engages in this artistic analysis with a sense of urgency, mirroring her feelings in which she believes climate change should be addressed.

Buckvold brings a similarly critical approach to her process as an art and STEAM teacher as she tries to encourage her students to think out of the box with a creative mindset. When teaching, she focuses on answering critical questions and experimenting with new ideas with her students. She wants her students to constantly be challenged and questioned.

In addition to being a teacher, Buckvold has worked with a number of nonprofit art institutions, such as Tandem Press and Carbondale Community Arts. She believes working within the community is critical both as an artist and teacher.

“Community work is the most important work I do. It is integral to my reasons for being an artist,” she said. “Without serving the community, my work feels useless.”

Buckvold said she enjoys viewing her paintings in an installation; it allows her to look at all of the emotions and sentiments hidden behind the pieces.

“For me, (the paintings) are also a respite from the trying times we are experiencing in today’s world,” Buckvold said.