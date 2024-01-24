Colleges should re-evaluate academic standards to prevent student burnout

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In embracing a new year, the spring semester signifies potential for a fresh start, a clean slate infused with renewed motivation. Yet beneath this optimistic surface there exists a reality often neglected.

At its core, college is intended to be challenging. Enriching, but challenging nonetheless, providing a transformative experience that inspires students to become the best possible version of themselves.

The essence of academia lies in the imparting of knowledge about the world and oneself, but college students are often grappling with an overwhelming tide of burnout and pressure that hinders their ability to take full advantage of the college experience. This shouldn’t be the prevailing narrative.

A Boston University research study from 2022 revealed a continuous decline in the mental health of college students throughout the United States. There was a substantial increase of 135% in depression and 110% in anxiety from 2013 to 2021. Additionally, the number of students meeting the criteria for one or more mental health problems in 2021 had doubled compared to 2013.

The primary issue that often goes unaddressed is the distinction between burnout and stress in the context of college. While stress is to be expected due to academic challenges and profound change, feeling ultimately drained is cause for alarm.

The Albert Einstein College of Medicine stated that burnout “occurs when you feel overwhelmed and unable to meet constant demands. As the stress continues, you begin to lose the interest or motivation that led you to take on a certain role in the first place.” It’s not unexpected that the distinction between stress and burnout is often overlooked, especially considering that college students are accustomed to heightened stress levels. However, it is crucial that we develop the ability to recognize it.

The term burnout itself is intriguing as it encapsulates a process occurring at a cellular level in the body. There is quite literally burning taking place, internally. Much of recent research has shown that people experiencing burnout, or its symptoms, actually have inflamed cells, according to counselor David Murray.

Yet it is not uncommon for students to casually express “I’m so burnt out,” without delving into the potential seriousness behind those words. This casual approach only contributes more so to the misidentification of burnout and widens the treatment gap.

Handshake, a career and recruiting platform that many of us at Syracuse University are familiar with, revealed a survey showing the statistic that around 80% of upcoming college graduates have experienced symptoms of burnout. Similarly, Ohio State University conducted a study reporting a leap of 31 percentage points in the number of students expressing feelings of burnout during the academic year, from 40% in August 2020 to 71% in April 2021. In conjunction with Boston University’s findings, these sources affirm that the mental health of students is indeed a concerning issue, and one that is worsening over time.

Fernanda Kligerman | Design Editor

Clearly, the burnout experience extends past individual challenges. The pattern of deterioration in the mental health of college students paints a clear picture — the current system is inadequately supporting the well-being of its participants.

The escalating prevalence of college burnout highlights a pressing need for awareness and an urgent reevaluation of academic expectations within our education system. As pressures only continue to increase, we must not only acknowledge the detrimental impact of burnout but also advocate for systemic changes that prioritize mental health in higher education.

In a study done by BMC Psychiatry, it is stated that “colleges and universities should take specific measures to relieve the learning pressure and create a good learning and living environment for them, so as to reduce the learning burnout of college students.”

“Learning burnout” itself serves as a prime example of the shortcomings within the academic system. The overflow of information becomes problematic when students are inundated with an excessive amount of information, leading to a loss of interest in the learning process. This overload often creates a disconnect between students and the subjects they are studying, creating an environment that makes it easier for them to disengage.

Among various motivations, we attend college to better understand the world and draw inspiration from the abundance of new ideas that surround us throughout these four years. But if mental exhaustion prevents us from seizing these opportunities, what is our purpose here?

Initiating the conversation is a crucial step towards catalyzing change, acknowledging the escalating nature of the issue. Burnout goes beyond isolated instances of stress, encompassing a widespread struggle impacting a majority of college students and exacerbating over time.

It is essential that we recognize the data concerning students’ mental health in college. Universities must utilize this data as a tool to refine and elevate support systems for students. This proactive approach can lead to more effective interventions and a heightened focus on creating a conducive environment for the overall well-being of college students.