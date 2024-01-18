Beat writers split on Syracuse’s chances against Miami

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse got back on track with an important 69-58 victory at Pittsburgh Tuesday. Behind 10 3-pointers, the Orange also earned their first Quad I win since 2021 — at the time of playing their opponent.

In the final 10 minutes of the first half, Syracuse went on a 23-6 run to build an 11-point halftime lead. The Orange never saw the lead dissipate, completing a season-sweep of the Panthers.

“Today we really attacked the lane, looked at our shot and then kicked it out,” head coach Adrian Autry said.

SU now welcomes Miami, who comes off a loss versus Florida State. The Orange haven’t defeated the Hurricanes in three years, and Miami sits in seventh-place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Here’s what our beat writers think will happen when Syracuse (12-5, 3-3 ACC) hosts Miami (12-5, 3-3 ACC):

All stats are through Jan. 16 — before Miami’s loss to Florida State on Jan. 17.

Cole Bambini (15-2)

Back in its comfort zone

Syracuse 84, Miami 77

Tuesday’s game at Pittsburgh showed that the Orange know how to bounce back. Following a pitiful defeat to UNC, Syracuse finished the two-game roadstand with a much-needed victory behind strong 3-point shooting, which has been lacking recently.

Syracuse is perfect at the JMA Wireless Dome and I expect that record to remain intact versus Miami. It’s evident the Orange learned their lesson from their recent performances, and being back at home will be an advantage.

Defensively, Syracuse has to guard the perimeter. As the conference’s second-highest scoring team, the Hurricanes shoot 40.7% from beyond the arc, which is second in the ACC. That’s an area that has plagued the Orange at times — like the second-half against Duke — and SU will need to stop Wooga Poplar, who shoots nearly 50% from deep.

Henry O’Brien (16-1)

Hurricane heartbreak

Miami 79, Syracuse 78

These two teams have had close battles over the prior two seasons, all three matchups resulting in a loss for the Orange.

This will be the ultimate test for Autry’s defense. The Hurricanes are one of the top 15 3-point shooting teams in the country. They also feature contributors from their 2022-23 Final Four team, including Norchad Omier, Nijel Pack and Poplar. I expect SU will struggle at times to keep pace.

Syracuse will have to replicate its efficient 3-point performance against Pitt Tuesday, when it shot 10-of-17 from beyond the arc. But I have doubts the Orange can have this performance again just solely based on the previous month of results. This will still be a tight game, but the Hurricanes will pull out the win on a backbreaking last-minute shot.

Tyler Schiff (15-2)

Resume-builder

Syracuse 80, Miami 78

Fresh off of a Final Four finish last year, Miami has been inconsistent this season. It holds valuable wins over Virginia Tech and Clemson, yet recently picked up a surprising conference loss to lowly Louisville on Jan. 10.

But the Hurricanes were originally ranked to start the 2023-24 campaign. They return Pack, Omier and flaunt a much-improved Poplar. Matthew Cleveland, a high-profile Florida State transfer, averages 15.5 points thus far.

Syracuse, though, has the momentum. Tying a season-best 10 made 3s, shared amongst seven different scorers, SU’s offense came up big to sweep the season-series at Pittsburgh last time out. It’s hard to say Miami is beatable though in another optimistic prediction, I pick the Orange based on their most recent win. J.J. Starling held Pittsburgh star Carlton Carrington to zero points. What’s to say he can’t do the same against Pack?

Yes, the Hurricanes shoot the 3 at an incredibly efficient clip but I think SU ekes out a victory Saturday.