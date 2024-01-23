Beat writers predict Syracuse will narrowly defeat Florida State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse defeated Miami 72-69 in buzzer-beating fashion at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday. Quadir Copeland sunk a left-wing 3 with time expiring to cement a second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference win for the Orange.

Led by J.J. Starling’s game-high 22 points and six 3-point makes, SU totaled five double-digit scorers. Judah Mintz tallied a career-high 13 assists while Maliq Brown recorded his second double-double of the season. Chris Bell added 12 points and Copeland finished with 11.

Tuesday, the Orange host Florida State in the middle of a three-game home stand. The Seminoles picked up an 84-75 home win over Miami on Jan. 17 but have since lost to Clemson 78-67. Led by VCU transfer Jamie Watkins, FSU has three double-digit scorers.

Here’s how our beat writers think Syracuse (13-5, 4-3 ACC) will fare when it hosts Florida State (11-7, 5-2 ACC):

Cole Bambini (16-2)

Besting the Seminoles

Syracuse 72, Florida State 70

This is the type of game SU has to win if the NCAA Tournament in its future. Florida State sits in the top five of the ACC and brings a middle-of-the-pack scoring offense. The Orange have strung off a couple of wins over Pittsburgh and Miami behind strong 3-point shooting, which’ll need to continue Tuesday.

The Seminoles allow opponents to shoot 33.8% from beyond the arc. The mid-range jumper and 3-point shot will have to be falling for Syracuse as Florida State has forwards Baba Miller, Cam Corhen and De’Ante Green down low. Against BC’s Quinten Post, Brown proved that he can handle the front court defensively and, collectively, the Orange need to limit inside scoring.

Syracuse can win this game, and it might be another down-to-the-wire finish. It’ll need Bell and Starling, who combined for 10 3s versus Miami, to continue strong shooting performances in a venue where SU boasts a perfect 9-0 record.

Henry O’Brien (16-2)

Too cold for FSU

Syracuse 75, Florida State 68

It’s a typical January in Syracuse: cold and miserable. While the weather makes little difference for an indoor arena like the JMA Wireless Dome, the building has still yet to see a loss from either the men’s or women’s team this basketball season, highlighted by Copeland’s buzzer beater.

I think the Orange will maintain the home win streak with a victory over Florida State, which has one more ranked win than Syracuse. Even without Naheem McLeod, Brown and Copeland will be dominant down low to keep SU in the game against FSU’s Miller.

Shooting wise, Syracuse will keep up its improved performance from the field that it displayed in the win versus Miami last week. Starling will put together another adequate showing against a team that doesn’t defend well against 3-pointers.

Tyler Schiff (16-2)

The streak continues

Syracuse 70, Florida State 67

Prior to its defeat to Clemson, Florida State had accumulated a five-game ACC winning streak. But it also picked up impressive nonconference victories over Georgia, Florida and then-No. 18 ranked Colorado earlier this season, which means the Seminoles shouldn’t be underestimated.

SU’s biggest matchup problem lies in the front court. Now in its fifth game without 7-foot-4 center McLeod, Brown could have trouble opposite FSU’s trio of forwards: Miller, Corhen and Green.

Yet given Syracuse’s recent success and its home court advantage, I say SU squeaks by against an equally in-form Florida State team. Starling and Bell have developed reliable consistency in their jumpers and Mintz has shown increasing signs of becoming a traditional floor general. I think Syracuse’s multi-faceted offensive factors will be too much for Florida State to handle.