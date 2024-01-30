Beat writers predict Syracuse will defeat Boston College for 2nd time

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

As it has after every conference loss, Syracuse has found a way to bounce back, most recently defeating North Carolina State 77-65 following the loss to Florida State. J.J. Starling had a career-high 26 points while Judah Mintz added 20, 14 of which came from the free throw line.

Syracuse, after its three-game homestand, now hits the road again, traveling to Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College for the second time this season. On Jan. 10, Syracuse defeated the Eagles 69-59 at home in a comeback win despite shooting 37% from the field. Entering Tuesday’s game, BC most recently beat Notre Dame for the season-sweep of the Fighting Irish.

Here’s what our beat writers think will happen when Syracuse (14-6, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) takes on Boston College (12-8, 3-6 ACC):

Cole Bambini (17-3)

Bring on Beantown

Syracuse 76, Boston College 67

The key to Syracuse’s win over Boston College the first time was limiting the Eagles’ big man Quinten Post to zero points, fueled behind stellar defensive play by Maliq Brown. The depth in the front court is thin, but the Orange proved that they can handle talented forwards when Peter Carey controlled NC State’s DJ Burns Jr. in SU’s last outing.

Versus NC State, Syracuse saw scoring production from Chris Bell and Starling, which can complement Mintz against a BC team that gives up 75.8 points per game against conference opponents. If they up that shooting percentage, Syracuse can win this game with ease.

With a win, Syracuse would be .600 in conference games and remain in the top half of the conference. Though on the road, this is a game Syracuse is expected to win and should provide momentum heading into a resume-building matchup at Wake Forest.

Henry O’Brien (17-3)

As good as New England clam chowder

Syracuse 72, Boston College 70

Against NC State, Syracuse got the shooting performance it desperately needed from Starling. But on the whole, the Orange were still a little shaky from 3. Still, Bell and Benny Williams provided vital performances.

I believe SU will have another solid shooting performance, this time against a team it has already beaten. The Orange will have to contain Post again. I doubt he’ll score zero points like earlier this month, but Brown definitely has the skills and defensive acumen to shut one of the ACC’s best centers down.

Of course, playing on the road in the ACC is no small task. But against teams that are within the same tier as SU like Pittsburgh, the Orange can play well on the road. A victory in Chestnut Hill will push the Orange closer to the bubble.

Tyler Schiff (17-3)

Season sweep No. 2

Syracuse 75, Boston College 68

After Syracuse held Boston College to a season-worst 22 points at halftime in their first meeting, seeing the Eagles take a slim, one-time lead in the second half was slightly worrying. But the way SU comfortably closed out an eventual 69-59 victory on Jan. 10 gives me confidence it can take down BC for a second time.

Starling has finally found his stride after scoring a career-high 26 in a win over NC State on Jan. 27. Alongside Mintz, the pair should prove too much to handle for BC’s backcourt of Claudell Harris and Jaeden Zackery. But SU’s matchup issues, however, reside in the frontcourt with Bell and Justin Taylor managing the stronger Devin McGlockton and Prince Aligbe.

On Jan. 10, McGlockton notched a double-double while Aligbe was assertive down the stretch and finished with 10 points. Though SU likely sees no problems executing offensively, it wins away on Tuesday by limiting McGlockton, Aligbe and the rest of BC’s secondary scoring options.

Though a victory won’t necessarily pad the Orange’s NCAA Tournament resume, it’ll mark their second series sweep against an ACC opponent — the first being Pittsburgh — and set them up for a tough road task at Wake Forest come Saturday.