6 Syracuse runners place 1st at Gotham Cup

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse competed in its second event in the past week, as they traveled to Staten Island to race in the NYC Gotham at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island. The Orange placed first in six different events.

All four Syracuse runners for the women’s 60-meter hurdles placed top four out of eight runners. Sophomore Shaleah Colaire finished first with a time of 8.42 seconds, a .12-second improvement from her last meet. Taleea Buxton completed the run in 8.63 seconds — nearly .4 seconds ahead of everyone else.

The men also dominated their 60-meter hurdles, taking up all top six spots. Junior Anthony Vasquez won with a time of 7.91 seconds, as he improved from placing second in the last meet. Naseem Smith (8.04), Isaiah Lewis (8.07), David Peters (8.12), Xayvion Perkins (8.31) and Emanuel Joseph (8.32) rounded out the top six.

SU women also did well in the 60-meter dash invite, taking four of the top six spots. Junior Kahniya James won for the second time with a time of 7.61 seconds. Colaire and junior Kaleia Arrington were right behind James as they took the other podium spots. James also completed the 200-meter dash in 24.67 seconds.

Junior Trei Thurgood won the men’s 200-meter dash with a time of 21.21 seconds. James Nmah placed fourth with a time of 22.01 seconds. Neither athlete raced in the last 200-meter dash.

After finishing fourth a couple of days ago, Sophomore Elijah Mallard ascended to the top spot in the men’s 400-meter dash. Over fifty other athletes couldn’t beat his mark of 48.01 seconds. Juniors Perkins and Nmah took fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Syracuse took home six first places in the event. The women competed in four events and had top marks in three of them. Unlike last Saturday, the Orange did not participate in the women’s 4 x 400 meter relay.

Next week, the Orange travel down South to Clemson S.C. to compete in the Bob Pollock Invite from the 26th to the 27th. It will be their third and final meet of the month, but they will have a busy February as the ACC Indoor Championships are in less than a month.