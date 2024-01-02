2 Syracuse University students die

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University students Matthew Benedict and Liam Zoghby have died, according to a university-wide email Saturday.

Zoghby was a sophomore in the School of Education’s InclusiveU program and a student manager with the men’s basketball team. Zoghby, who graduated from Jamesville-DeWitt High School, had “long dreamed of being a part of Orange basketball,” wrote Allen Groves, SU’s Chief Student Experience Officer, in the email.

Benedict, a Massachusetts resident, earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Wentworth Institute of Technology. At SU, he was pursuing a master’s degree in cybersecurity in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, Groves wrote.

The university did not suggest the deaths were related.

Groves directed SU community members to several on-campus resources for support, including the Barnes Center at The Arch’s various counseling services, programs within Hendricks Chapel and the SU Student Outreach and Support team.

Students can speak to a Barnes Center counselor anonymously 24/7 by calling 315-443-8000, faculty and staff can reach Carebridge at 800-437-0911 and SU community members can call 315-443-2901 to reach Hendricks Chapel.