On Campus

2 Syracuse University students die

Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor

Matthew Benedict — an online graduate student — and Liam Zoghby — an undergraduate InclusiveU student — have died, according to SU's Chief Student Experience Officer Allen Groves. The university did not suggest the deaths were related.

By Julia BoehningAsst. News Editor

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.
Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University students Matthew Benedict and Liam Zoghby have died, according to a university-wide email Saturday.

Zoghby was a sophomore in the School of Education’s InclusiveU program and a student manager with the men’s basketball team. Zoghby, who graduated from Jamesville-DeWitt High School, had “long dreamed of being a part of Orange basketball,” wrote Allen Groves, SU’s Chief Student Experience Officer, in the email.

Benedict, a Massachusetts resident, earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Wentworth Institute of Technology. At SU, he was pursuing a master’s degree in cybersecurity in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, Groves wrote.

The university did not suggest the deaths were related.



Groves directed SU community members to several on-campus resources for support, including the Barnes Center at The Arch’s various counseling services, programs within Hendricks Chapel and the SU Student Outreach and Support team.

Students can speak to a Barnes Center counselor anonymously 24/7 by calling 315-443-8000, faculty and staff can reach Carebridge at 800-437-0911 and SU community members can call 315-443-2901 to reach Hendricks Chapel.

membership_button_new-10





Top Stories