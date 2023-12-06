University leaders testify on efforts to stop campus antisemitism

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Presidents of Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts Institute of Technology testified in front of a congressional committee Tuesday about their efforts to stop college campus antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The hearing — featuring testimonies from Claudine Gay of Harvard, Liz Magill of UPenn and Sally Kornbluth of MIT — highlighted escalating tensions on college campuses and a nationwide rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the chairwoman of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, led the hearing’s opening remarks.

For several hours, the institutions’ presidents faced criticism and questions from congressional members about disciplinary actions toward students regarding acts of antisemitism, whether their universities represent diverse viewpoints and how they are maintaining safety on campus.

“Today each of you will have a chance to answer to and atone for the many specific instances of vitriolic, hate-filled antisemitism on your respective campuses that have denied students the safe learning environment they are due,” Foxx said. “Remember that you’re not speaking to us, but to the students on your campus who have been threatened and assaulted and who look to you to protect them.”

All of the campus leaders questioned at Tuesday’s hearing condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel and vowed to tackle the parallel surge of antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of hate. They also expressed an equal dedication to preserving free speech and prioritizing safety and well-being as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

“I know that we need both safety and free expression for universities and, ultimately, democracy to thrive,” Magill said. “In these times, these competing principles can be difficult to balance, but I am determined to get it right. And we must get it right. The stakes are too high.”

The leaders also asserted that expanding education and knowledge is the best solution for combating antisemitism on campus, citing examinations of ways it can manifest on college campuses, classes on Jewish history and training programs to educate students, faculty members and staffers on antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Gay said that antisemitism is a symptom of ignorance and that its only “cure” is knowledge. She said Harvard has to model how campuses can both “preserve free expression” while also combating prejudice and keeping students safe.

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY), who represents Syracuse, pushed leaders to question the notion that education is the solution for antisemitism. He said universities themselves have arrived at a place of “violent antisemitism and hate.”

“All of you agreed that education is the solution for antisemitism. Yet your educational institution, under your leadership and previous leaders, is seething with hateful and threatening antisemitic demonstrations,” Williams said.

Williams also called out Ivy League institutions, including Harvard and UPenn, for historically restricting Jewish enrollment. In 1922, Harvard’s then-president Abbott Lawrence Lowell proposed a quota of only 15% Jewish students after noticing a rise in the number of Jews accepted to the university.

“Now, I’m proud to say that Syracuse University and my district resisted this trend and did not implement those kinds of policies, but today we actually see the fruit of those decisions and it seems to me that the leadership that we need, needs moral clarity, to understand the moment we’re in and I’m not really hearing that,” Williams said.

An hour away from SU at Cornell University, Cornell student Patrick Dai allegedly posted threats online that he would kill Jewish students on campus. Dai appeared in court for an arraignment hearing in Syracuse on Nov. 1.

Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN) said that college campuses have become a “daily trial of intimidation and insult for our Jewish students.”

In response, all three university presidents detailed efforts they have taken since Oct. 7 to ensure student safety and well-being, including increased security, expanded mental health and support services and action-based task forces. They also reiterated their commitment to combating antisemitism and dedication to investigating any hateful acts on their campuses.

Syverud has condemned the deadly acts of terrorism committed by Hamas and said SU has a no-tolerance policy for hate-motivated language or conduct that “incites fear, harassment, or violence against any person or group,” in campus-wide emails. He also announced an elevated presence of Department of Public Safety personnel on and around campus, including around faith institutions.

“We know what we believe in at Syracuse. We reject antisemitism. We reject Islamophobia. We condemn terrorism,” Syverud wrote on Oct. 16. “We believe the pursuit of knowledge and respect and true understanding of others is the best antidote to the hatred that can divide and destroy us.”

Rep. Robert Scott (D-VA), a ranking member of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, also questioned the university presidents about their policies regarding guest speakers.

Magill said following the guidance of the U.S. Constitution, UPenn does not prevent any speakers from coming to campus based on the views they might express, even if they’re offensive.

On Oct. 31, SU canceled a planned Middle Eastern studies teach-in about the occupation of Palestine, citing safety concerns.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) said antisemitism on the campuses of Harvard, UPenn and MIT has been fueled by the presidents not addressing the historical implications of antisemitism that predate the Oct. 7 attack. She called for more extensive education on Jewish history and the history of antisemitism on their campuses.

“I’ve heard no self-reflection or acknowledgment of failure,” Chavez-DeRemer said. “To the three of you, I encourage you to think of one simple question: why not teach Jewish history?”

Many of the House committee members additionally took the congressional hearing as an opportunity to question actions by the three campus leaders and demand they take stronger actions to stand against antisemitism.

Foxx ended the hearing by emphasizing the importance of campus leaders’ roles amid the war and encouraged them to be courageous in their leadership moving forward.

“As you do the practical work of protecting your campus, you must also do the rhetorical work of changing hearts and minds. That is your job as campus president,” Foxx said. “That means being willing to risk your job to speak truth clearly, consistently and unapologetically. We’ll now be watching and I genuinely hope for the sake of our nation, you will rise to meet the challenge.”