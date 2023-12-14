Syracuse women’s lacrosse reveals 2024 schedule

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse announced its 16-game 2024 schedule, which includes 11 teams from the 2023 NCAA Tournament and nine Atlantic Coast Conference match-ups. SU is entering its third season under head coach Kayla Treanor. Last season the Orange went 18-3, not losing a game until its final game of the regular season against Boston College. Syracuse’s season ended in an 8-7 loss to the Eagles in the NCAA Tournament national semifinals.

SU begins its 2024 campaign on Feb. 10 against Northwestern, the defending NCAA champions. In 2023, the Orange faced Northwestern in the season opener, defeating it 16-15, the only loss for the Wildcats all season. After hosting Northwestern last season, SU will face Wildcats on the road in this year’s match-up.

Following the big test against the Wildcats, the Orange will host Army (Feb. 14) and Maryland (Feb. 17) in two more non-conference match-ups before opening ACC play against Notre Dame in South Bend (Feb. 24).

The Orange return to Syracuse a week later, facing Duke (March 2) and Stony Brook (March 5) before heading back on the road to face Virginia Tech on March 9. SU defeated the Hokies 14-12 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals last season.

Following the trip to Blacksburg, SU faces another ACC foe in North Carolina (March 16). The Tar Heels dashed Syracuse’s ACC Tournament hopes in 2023, defeating the Orange 15-9 in the semifinals. The match-up with North Carolina starts a stretch of four out of five games played at home for SU.

Syracuse faces UAlbany (March 20) at home before heading to Charlottesville to play Virginia (March 23). SU then returns home to play Loyola University Maryland (March 27) and Louisville (March 30). The match-up with the Cardinals is the final regular season game for the Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome.

In its final non-conference match-ups of the regular season, Syracuse faces Cornell (April 2) in Ithaca before hosting Pittsburgh (April 6) in the last regular season home game. The game will be played at C-NS High School in Cicero.

The Orange conclude their season with a two-game road trip against Clemson on April 13 and Boston College — the team who ended SU’s season last year — on April 18.