Syracuse struggles to keep up with No. 4 Colgate’s skating in 9-0 loss

As Avery Pickering entered Colgate’s offensive zone on the left side, she was faced with five Syracuse defenders and no teammates. In most practice scenarios this would be a problem, but with Pickering’s speed, she quickly beat the defense and skated around the back of the net. As Syracuse collapsed defensively, she lost the puck. Her teammate Neena Brick quickly came to help her in the left faceoff zone and got the puck back.

Brick quickly passed the puck to Madeline Palumbo who gave it right back a few feet from the left post for Brick to hammer in. A one-on-five defensive opportunity for Syracuse had turned into a 2-0 Colgate lead.

In the first 11 minutes, Colgate put on a skating display that led to four goals, a deficit the Orange could not overcome. No. 4 Colgate’s (14-2-1, 8-0 ECAC Hockey) slick skating helped them cruise to a 9-0 victory over Syracuse (4-13-2, 1-6-1 College Hockey America). The Raiders’ skating advantage helped them attempt 95 shots throughout the contest, 65 of which were on goal. After breaking a 12-game winless streak over the weekend, Syracuse enters winter break with another loss, its 11th in the last 14 contests.

The Orange attempted to get the momentum on their side early, taking the first shot of the game, but the attempt was shut down. Following their defensive stop, the Raiders took the puck on a fast break, and after shooting past the Syracuse defenders, Kaitly O’Donohoe fired the first shot of the game for the Raiders.

While Allie Kelley made the save, the first of 43 she had in two periods before being pulled, Colgate set the momentum. Colgate was the better skating team, causing Syracuse’s defense a headache throughout the entirety of the game.

After the game, Associate Head Coach Heather Farrell said Syracuse knew the speed they were faced with before the game started, but could not defend it well enough once the puck dropped.

The defensive troubles from speed were seen from the get-go. The Raiders got on the board just two minutes and 42 seconds into the first period on a shot from Madeline Palumbo that came as a result of a Brick fast break.

Many of Colgate’s shots came as a result of it breaking past the outside of Syracuse’s defense. As they reached closer to the goal, the Raiders dominated SU’s backline.

“We talked about keeping them to the outside and we had a few breakdowns,” senior forward Rayla Clemons said after the game.

But the quickness wasn’t just seen on the defensive side of things for Syracuse. Possibly an even bigger issue was setting up on offense.

Colgate controlled possession for most of the contest, but when Syracuse did have possession, it had trouble with sustained possession. When Syracuse pushed the puck down the ice, it would be quickly contained by Colgate’s defense.

Struggles getting shots while giving up plenty of space defensively led to video-game-like shot numbers for Colgate. In the first period alone, the Raiders outshot Syracuse 23-1 on goal.

Even when Syracuse did find ways to register shots, it was often quickly counteracted by Colgate’s speed. In the first period, Syracuse’s Maya D’Arcy fired a mid-range shot up the middle. After the shot was blocked, Palumbo took the rebound and went coast-to-coast to get a shot of her own.

Near the end of the first period, Syracuse crowded the net more, which allowed more defensive opportunities. SU didn’t allow a goal in the last nine minutes of the first after allowing four in the first eleven.

But Syracuse was not able to do much with this. Throughout the game, the Orange only put 10 pucks on goal.

“I think we can possess pucks better when we do get our chances if we really bear down in the D zone,” captain Tatum White said after the loss. “And then we work so hard to get pucks out. Just keeping them on our sticks when we have the chance I think would help us generate some more offense.”

Colgate started the second period with a four-goal lead and a more relaxed stance, but its skating continued to make a difference throughout the final 40 minutes.

With five minutes left in the second, and Syracuse down five goals and desperate for offense, SU forward Haley Trudeau rushed forward and received the puck in the offensive zone for a fast break.

But just like it had all day, Colgate’s speed was unmatched. Two defenders quickly caught up to Trudeau and the story stayed the same: another Syracuse chance had fizzled away to the quickness of Colgate.

Colgate kept its shutout intact throughout the third quarter and added two goals, helping it achieve it tie its largest margin of victory this season when it beat Harvard 10-1 on Nov. 11.

“We just tried to keep them the outside,” Farrell said. “We really wanted to protect the middle of the ice, defend through the dots… Next time we play Colgate we have to be better in the house.”