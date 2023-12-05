Snoop Dogg’s ‘Doggystyle’ is just as influential 30 years later

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In 2023, Snoop Dogg is known as a businessman, social figure and musician. Snoop was put on the map through Death Row Records and his feature on “The Chronic ” by Dr. Dre.

“Doggystyle,” a 1993 release from Snoop Doggy Dogg, at the time, was his first solo album, legitimizing his place in the music industry. Thirty years later, the album is still being celebrated for its excellence and genre-bending nature.

The iconic Billboard No. 1 hip-hop album “Doggystyle” celebrated its 30th anniversary in November 2023 with a 30th anniversary version. Snoop permanently changed the hip-hop genre with the album, from fashion to incorporating other genres into hip-hop tracks.

“Doggystyle” paved the way for other G-Funk, short for gangsta funk, artists after him like Tupac Shakur and Eazy-E, and Snoop was heavily influenced by Funkadelic and other ‘70s funk artists. G-Funk is a subgenre of hip-hop created and named by Dr. Dre and other West Coast rappers in the ‘80s and early ‘90s.

Dr. Dre, the producer of “Doggystyle” took Snoop under his wing, introducing him to the music industry following the release of “The Chronic.” Dre is responsible for the G-Funk elements of the element, causing it to be unique from records at the time.

The genre is known for sampling funk music, like the second track on “Doggystyle,” “G Funk Intro.” The song samples “(Not Just) Knee Deep” by Funkadelic, transitioning into rap verses by Snoop, Dr. Dre and Lady of Rage.

“This is just a small introduction to the G-funk era, every day of my life I take a glimpse in the mirror, And I see motherf*ckers tryna be like me, ever since I put it down with the D-R-E,” Snoop raps.

The entire album incorporates classic G-Funk elements of whiny, cheap-sounding synthesizers, melodic female background vocals, deep bass and the presence of slow grooves. While “The Chronic” by Dr. Dre in 1992 was the first official G-Funk album, “Doggystyle” is a masterpiece that solidifies the album’s influence on modern hip-hop.

“Gin and Juice,” the most popular track on the album, is reminiscent of what Dre and Snoop would drink while recording the project. It’s meant to remind listeners to relax, contrasting with the hardcore nature of other lyrics on the album.

“Rollin’ down the street, smokin’ indo, Sippin’ on gin and juice, Laid back, With my mind on my money and my money on my mind,” Snoop, Daz Dillinger and Lil David Ruffin sing in the chorus.

“Tha Shiznit” starts with female vocals introducing the song, transitioning into a slow groove accompanied by a flute riff. The freestyle is Snoop rapping about his rags-to-riches story.

“Tell you the truth, I swoop in the coupe, I used to sell loot, I used to shoot hoops, But now I make hits every single day,” Snoop raps.

The relaxed tune faces topics of violence and money, romanticizing these dangerous lifestyles. Snoop revisits these topics in the instant hit on the album, “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?”.

The track is one of the first singles Snoop released, included on New Musical Express’ 500 best songs of all time. The song is a recognition of who he is and what he represents, repeating “Snoop Doggy Dogg (the bomb)” throughout the chorus while describing changes in his life.

“My bank roll’s on swoll, My sh*t’s on hit, legit, now I’m on parole, stroll, With Tha Dogg Pound right behind me, And up in your b*tch is where ya might find me,” Snoop raps.

Many G-Funk components can be seen on the track “Murder Was The Case.” The track starts with a squeaky synth, an indicator of the time and 1990s California. It then smoothly transitions into background vocals and a groove, with Snoop rapping atop.

“Murder Was The Case” is also the name of an 18-minute short film starring Snoop. The film is about Snoop’s fictional death before he reincarnates after making a deal with the devil. It was directed by Dr. Dre and Fab 5 Freddy, a popular filmmaker and street artist. The song follows roughly the same storyline as the film.

“How long will I live? Eternal life and forever, And will I be the G that I was? I’ll make your life better than you can imagine or even dreamed of, So relax your soul, let me take control, Close your eyes, my son, my eyes are closed,” Snoop raps.

Some believe the devil speaking to Snoop in these verses is meant to represent Marion “Suge” Knight and Snoop’s deal with Death Row Records, an independent record label founded in 1991, the label where “Doggystyle” was recorded.

With a dark history of violence, Knight lost the record label in 2006, followed by a prison sentence of 28 years for a hit-and-run in 2015. Snoop bought Death Row Records in 2022, continuing the reach of the label as a cornerstone of modern hip-hop, moving in a positive direction.

Snoop Dogg’s “Doggystyle” set a precedent for modern rap music through G-Funk styles and record-setting bars. Through Death Row Records, Snoop can create a more positive environment for the future of rap.