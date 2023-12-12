Syracuse running back Ike Daniels enters transfer portal

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse running back Ike Daniels has reportedly entered the transfer portal, the freshman running back announced on X. Daniels, a former three-star recruit from Stafford, Virginia played just one season with the Orange as the third string to LeQuint Allen Jr. and Juwaun Price. He appeared in four games, totaling 18 rushes for 103 yards and three receptions for 19 yards.

Daniels saw significant playing time against Colgate and Western Michigan, earning Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week following Syracuse’s win over Colgate in which he rushed for 63 yards and had 15 receiving yards. Daniels attended Mountain View (VA) High School and chose Syracuse over 12 offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others.

He was recruited to the Orange by cornerback coach Chip West, who left before Daniels came to campus to be the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Wake Forest. Since Daniels only appeared in four games this year, 2023 will count as his redshirt season. He’ll have four years of eligibility remaining.