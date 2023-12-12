Syracuse reportedly hiring Louisville’s Dale Williams as offensive line coach

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse football has hired former Louisville senior quality control coach Dale Williams as the team’s next offensive line coach, according to FootballScoop.com. Williams was previously the offensive line coach at Purdue from 2017-22 and moved with Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm to an off the field role this season. Williams, a graduate of West Virginia University, is from Cleveland, Ohio, and played football at St. Ignatius (O.H.) High School, one of the most successful high school football programs in the state.

After playing with the Mountaineers, where he was a two-year starter on the offensive line and was named the 1993 best lineman, he played one season in the Arena Football League for the Cleveland Thunderbolts. He then returned to West Virginia in 1994, where served as a graduate assistant for three seasons. Williams got his first full time job with North Greenville, which was then an NAIA school, as an assistant coach from 1996-97, before serving as Gardner-Webb’s offensive line coach, run game and recruiting coordinator for two seasons.

He moved to the University of Findlay in Ohio to be the school’s offensive line coach. During his final three seasons with the program, Williams also served as the offensive coordinator, run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator. In 2005, he was hired as the offensive line coach for Florida Atlantic, a position he held until 2012. He then returned to the high school level, coaching for two years at Lake Worth (F.L.) High School before accepting a position to be the offensive line coach under Brohm at Western Kentucky.

Steve Farmer currently serves as the offensive line coach for a unit that saw two season-ending injuries but ultimately jelled behind a revamped, run-first offense in the final three games of the season. He has been with the Orange for one year.