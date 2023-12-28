Backup quarterback Luke MacPhail enters transfer portal

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse backup quarterback Luke MacPhail announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has entered the transfer portal. MacPhail saw little time in 2023 and spent most of the season as the Orange’s fourth-string quarterback.

Over the three previous seasons, MacPhail played in one game, spending most of his time at the bottom of the depth chart. In 2022, he played in his first-ever collegiate game — the regular season finale against Boston College.

The only playing time MacPhail saw in 2023 was in the second-to-last regular season game against Georgia Tech. With SU depleted at quarterback, MacPhail threw a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter in what came to be Dino Babers’ final game as head coach of Syracuse.