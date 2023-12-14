Syracuse men’s lacrosse reveals 2024 schedule

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse men’s lacrosse announced its 15-game schedule for the 2024 season, where it will face eight NCAA tournament teams from 2023 and play four Atlantic Coast Conference games. The Orange are coming off an 8-7 season where they missed the NCAA tournament for the second straight season under head coach Gary Gait.

Syracuse plays seven straight home nonconference games to start the season. SU will play its first three games within a week span, starting with Vermont (Feb. 3), Colgate (Feb. 5) and Manhattan (Feb. 9). Last season the Orange defeated Vermont 7-5 in its opening game behind two goals from Jackson Birtwistle.

The Orange face their first test of the season on Feb. 17 when Maryland comes to the JMA Wireless Dome. The Terrapins have defeated the Orange in five straight matchups, including a 15-12 victory last year.

Syracuse then plays two defending conference champions in Utah from the Sun Belt Conference and Army from the Patriot League in its next two games. The Utes come to Syracuse on Feb. 21 with Army coming a week later on Feb. 28. SU concludes its seven-game homestand against High Point on March 2.

A week later Syracuse hits the road for the first time, traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina to face Johns Hopkins on March 9. Then Syracuse will match up with Delaware (March 16) on a to-be-determined neutral site.

The Orange’s first conference game is against Duke on March 20. The Blue Devils defeated the Orange twice last season, including a 14-13 overtime victory in the Dome. SU finished just 1-5 in the ACC last season.

After a nonconference road game against Hobart (March 23), Syracuse travels to South Bend to face the defending national champions Notre Dame on March 30. The Orange haven’t beaten Notre Dame since 2018 and have been outscored 82-37 in the last four matchups.

Another road game against Cornell (April 2) wraps up SU’s nonconference slate. The Orange have an 11-day break before heading south to take on North Carolina (April 13) before finishing their regular season schedule with Virginia at home on April 20.