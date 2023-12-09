Syracuse hires New England Patriots receivers coach Ross Douglas to same role

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse football has reportedly hired New England Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas as its next receivers coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Douglas, a native of Avon, Ohio, has been with the Patriots in various roles since 2021. He played at Michigan and Rutgers in college as a safety/linebacker hybrid and went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. Though he tried out with the Pittsburgh Steelers at rookie minicamp, he didn’t sign and returned to Rutgers as a graduate assistant coach for three seasons.

He served on staff with head coach Fran Brown and tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile in 2020 with the Scarlet Knights. He was a member of the recruiting department and helped with the defense. Douglas then served as the cornerbacks coach with Richmond in 2021, but was only there for a few months. After serving in the New England Patriots Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship that June, he was hired to a full time position as a defensive quality control coach.

After many of the Patriot’s coaches left with Josh McDaniels to work for the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Bill Belichick moved Douglas to assistant wide receivers coach in 2022. This season, he was promoted to wide receiver’s coach. Michael Johnson has served as Syracuse’s wide receiver’s coach for two seasons.