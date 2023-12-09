Syracuse hires Buffalo defensive coordinator Robert Wright as linebackers coach

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse has reportedly hired Buffalo defensive coordinator Robert Wright as the school’s next linebackers coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Wright was at Buffalo for one season after being a senior defensive analyst for Duke during the 2022 season.

He played at Miami before graduating and joining the Hurricanes coaching staff as a special teams quality control coach. He then joined Illinois as a graduate assistant for two seasons before serving in a full time role as the team’s defensive quality control analyst in 2018. Wright worked primarily with linebackers and nickelbacks at Illinois.

Wright then served as a defensive graduate assistant with Texas A&M for two seasons on a staff that helped the Aggies go to two straight bowl games. He then joined Iowa State’s staff in 2021 as a special teams analyst and was responsible for organizing the special teams unit. In his one season with the Cyclones, kicker Andrew Mevis received Lou Groza Award semifinalist votes.

Defensive coordinator Rocky Long has been in charge of linebackers this season. He was already rumored to be a finalist for the New Mexico head coaching job.