Take a study break with these 5 events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Pitsl

Watch the staged reading of Alethea Shirilan-Howlett’s senior thesis play “Pitsl.” Shirilan-Howlett came up empty-handed when searching for an English translation of a book that would inspire her project. So, she learned Yiddish and translated the text herself, and “Pitsl” was born. Showings of “Pitsl” will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 7 at Skybarn.

Professional Portraits

Upgrade your LinkedIn profile with a new professional headshot. During the first week of December, there will be three professional portrait sessions. The first session will take place on Dec. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Schine Underground. All students are welcome to sit for a portrait, and no sign-up is required.

Shaughnessy’s Pub Trivia Night

Head downtown to Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub for Wednesday night trivia. First and second-place winners will be awarded prizes along with special drink and appetizer deals for all. Syracuse Trivia Company hosts trivia night at Shaughnessy’s every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Class of 2024 Sip and Paint

The Forever Orange Student Alumni Council invites the Class of 2024 to Sip and Paint. Tickets to the event are $5, including art supplies, two drink tickets and appetizers. Spend time with classmates and friends while learning about the Class of 2024 Giving Campaign. The event will take place on Dec. 8 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Schine Student Center.

Student Association: Target Run

Pick up finals week necessities at Target with free transportation from the Student Association. The trolley will run continuously from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 10. The first ride will leave from College Place at 11 a.m. and pick students up every 30 minutes after the hour, traffic permitting.