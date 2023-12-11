Syracuse defensive lineman Terry Lockett reportedly enters transfer portal

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse defensive lineman Terry Lockett has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports and multiple other outlets. The redshirt sophomore started eight games this season, playing in all but the Orange’s final game against Wake Forest. He will have at least two years of eligibility remaining.

Lockett was a three-star recruit out of Springfield Central (MA) High School and joined Syracuse in 2021. He appeared in 11 games during his true freshman season, recording 12 tackles and two sacks. The two-time high school state champion who also ran track played in four games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. He finished this season with 25 total tackles, 11 of which were solo, three fumble recoveries and two quarterback hurries

Lockett was recruited to Syracuse by former offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh, who left for the same position at Arizona State a month before Lockett enrolled at SU. Former defensive line coach Vinson Reynolds also recruited Lockett to the Orange, according to 247Sports. Reynolds left the program before last season to become the defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator at Arkansas State.

Lockett received four offers out of high school and chose Syracuse over Buffalo, UMass and Michigan. He is now the sixth player to enter the transfer portal since the firing of former head coach Dino Babers.