Rock on this weekend at these 4 concerts

Middle Ages Brewing Company

Sean Kelly & the Samples bring their reggae and folk style to Syracuse this Friday. The Colorado band has been featured in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Younger.” Now, they’re back on tour with their most recent album, “Indian Summer,” which came out in 2019. Tickets can be purchased online.

When: Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

Price: $41.11

After Hours

This Friday, SU’s six a cappella groups will perform sets at Hendricks Chapel, including a cross-over with Oy Cappella and Otto Tunes. The concert is a culmination of work they each have done this semester and is one of the few times all six groups will perform on the same stage. Check out this concert and enjoy beautiful harmonies and entertaining choreography.

When: Dec. 8 at 8:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Funk ‘n Waffles

Hudson Valley-based singer Mikaela Davis is on tour with her most recent album, “And Southern Star.” The album features ethereal harp plucks and ghostly vocals. Davis and her band’s sound stems from ’60s pop beats and folk rock. Tickets for the show are available online.

When: Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

Price: $23.63

The Landmark Theatre

The DeSantis Orchestra is taking the stage at the Landmark Theatre this Sunday. Performing a series of holiday hits and original songs, the orchestra is also a family affair. The current vocalist for the group, Maria DeSantis, is the daughter of Mario DeSantis, who conducted Broadway theater orchestras at the Landmark for decades. Enjoy the holiday spirit at this festive event.

When: Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

Price: $49.75 – $67.15