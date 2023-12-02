Syracuse allows 28-7 2nd-half run from Virginia in worst loss of season

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Judah Mintz put his hands on his knees, seemingly oblivious to any surrounding SU player attempting to console him.

Shouts of “airball” rang throughout Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena, a forced reminder of Mintz’s misfire from 3 which came just moments prior.

What followed was a breakdown from the Orange on both ends of the floor. They allowed UVA’s Reece Beekman to have his way around the basket for a couple of nifty lay-ins. They fell victim to a confident Isaac McKneely, who splashed home a pair of step-back 3-pointers.

But the most glaring issue arose from SU’s ability to produce offensively. It wasn’t faint, but rather non-existent. J.J. Starling saw a layup erased by Virginia’s Ryan Dunn. Chris Bell traveled. Kyle Cuffe Jr. stepped out on the left sideline. Benny Williams airballed as well.

And the deficit continued to grow.

A 13-point differential at halftime had already put Syracuse (5-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in a far-from-optimal situation. But a 26-7 scoring run across eight minutes, beginning at the 15:09 mark in the second half, put away any faint hopes at a SU comeback. The Orange had no answer for McKneely’s sharpshooting, Beekman’s creativity as Virginia (7-1, 1-0 ACC) shot 57.1 percent from 3-point range, as SU fell 84-62 in their worst loss of the season.

Misses from around the perimeter before the first media timeout, at the 15:53 mark, kept Virginia at bay. Andrew Rohde missed a pair early and Jake Groves bricked one from the left corner, which sustained a 5-0 Syracuse lead.

But a series of empty Orange possessions sparked a 7-0 Cavalier run over the following two minutes. And though 3-pointers from Starling and Justin Taylor put SU back on top 11-10, the UVA defense didn’t have trouble with Syracuse’s halfcourt sets. It closed-out effectively on shooters in both corners and protected its baseline, often forcing Syracuse to reset its offense.

For the Orange, points arrived by way of scrappy possessions and difficult mid-range jumpers. One one play, Maliq Brown fought through contact to convert a heavily contested lefty layup. A few minutes prior, Williams banked a shot off the glass after ducking under a Rohde contest.

Throughout the opening 10 minutes, Mintz went scoreless. Hounded constantly near the top of the key by Beekman, the SU point couldn’t craft a clear path to the basket. The chance for Mintz to create in transition was also robbed by a stout Cavaliers front which successfully slowed down the tempo.

Without the presence of its top point-getter, Syracuse’s ability to hang around began to falter with about 4:40 remaining in the first half. McKneely canned his third 3-pointer of the contest, from the left wing, and Rohde jumped the passing lanes for a steal before beating Taylor in a footrace to open up a 24-18 Virginia cushion.

Mintz’s first point of the game came when he split a pair of free throws with 4:03 left. On SU’s next trip down, he sliced through the paint to hang and finish over a walled-up Groves. Yet, despite glimpses of Mintz finding his rhythm, however, Syracuse entered the break trailing 37-24.

A product of consecutive lapses in concentration, the ballooning deficit came from Cavalier makes following travels by Naheem McLeod and Starling. And amid the onslaught of UVA scoring, Leon Bond III threw down a thunderous two-handed flush before McKneely swished home another shot from range.

The second half continued to expose a disheveled Syracuse side, one that was unable to garner defensive stops across the first five minutes. A bright spot in aggressive Starling drives resulted in six points but the Orange failed to prevent UVA from penetrating and kicking for open looks.

On pick-and-rolls the Orange were slow to hedge and get back to their man. They were always one second too slow on contesting UVA’s shooters. Even in a loose ball situation, SU players watched while its opposition put bodies on the floor.

The introduction of Virginia’s bench helped Syracuse tack on a few more points. It instituted a full-court press which turned into comfortable makes near the basket. But errors remained. Uncharacteristic misses from Starling caused head coach Adrian Autry to put both hands on his head. Taylor mishandled an inbounds pass to lose it along the right sideline. He then drew air on a corner 3 attempt.

For a side that looked near-perfect last time out in its 80-57 dismantling of LSU, Syracuse’s display in its first ACC game was one to forget.