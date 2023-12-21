Swarming defense helps Syracuse blow out Saint Francis 85-43

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Three days ago, Syracuse was tested in a game it should’ve easily handled. Not only did the Orange let Cornell stick around, but they trailed from the second quarter until the middle of the fourth. SU let the Big Red dictate the pace, something which hasn’t happened often this season. The Orange trailed at halftime for the first time in 2023-24 and faced a deficit as large as 14 points, before storming back for their largest comeback under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack.

Thursday against Saint Francis, SU made sure it didn’t have the same issues it did against Cornell. The Orange jumped on the Red Flash early, scoring the first 23 points as Saint Francis missed its first 13 shots.

Syracuse (10-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) outscored Saint Francis (1-11, 0-0 Northeast Conference) 26-6 in the first quarter en route to a blowout, 85-43 win in its final nonconference game of the regular season. SU’s swarming defense stymied the Red Flash to just 27% shooting from the field. Georgia Woolley led the Orange with 19 points while Dyaisha Fair added 17 off the bench as five Syracuse players finished in double figures. And for the first time since 2018-19, the Orange have won seven straight contests.

Trailing in the fourth quarter Monday, Legette-Jack implemented a press to speed Cornell up and it worked. The Big Red turned the ball over eight times in the fourth quarter, as the Orange came out with a 78-71 win.

This time, Syracuse wasted no time implementing the press, using it on the first defensive possession of the game. Julianna Gibson drove the lane, but an errant pass to the wing fell out of bounds.

A couple of possessions later, Saint Francis’s Yanessa Boyd entered the paint, pressured by Alyssa Latham. The freshman ripped the ball right out of Boyd’s hands and went the other way before finishing over Boyd to put Syracuse up 6-0.

SU continued to be aggressive on the offensive end with Fair and Rice scoring buckets to help it jump out to a 16-0 advantage. The defensive pressure persisted as well, forcing the Red Flash into a 10-second violation.

As Saint Francis still looked to put up its first points of the game, Saniaa Wilson rejected Fanta Daffe down low, leading to a Fair 3-pointer on the other end.

Syracuse’s aggressive defense helped it to a 20-point advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Orange continued their aggressive defense in the second quarter. Despite going through a 1-for-10 stretch on offense, SU maintained its large advantage.

The Orange forced eight first-half turnovers from Saint Francis and blocked five shots while holding Saint Francis to just 6-for-35 from the field. SU embarked on a 9-0 run toward the end of the second quarter, helping it to a 45-15 halftime lead, its largest of the season and least points allowed through 20 minutes of play.

With its large lead, Syracuse opted not to utilize a full-court press in the third quarter, but remained aggressive on the defensive end, blitzing ball screens and staying aggressive in passing lanes. Rice and Woolley both picked up steals in the quarter.

Saint Francis did have its best scoring quarter of the game. The Red Flash also knocked down their first 3-pointer of the game through Marissa Shelton two minutes into the half to make it a 31-point game.

Syracuse started to go deep into its bench late in the third quarter. After a timeout with 3:30 remaining, the Orange put in an all-bench lineup highlighted by Sophie Burrows, Lexi McNabb and Wilson. Burrows promptly drove right and scored on a drive for her first points of the game, extending SU’s lead to 59-26.

The Orange slowed down the pace offensively in the third quarter, shooting 7-for-21 and getting outscored 17-16 in the quarter. Though they still held a 29-point advantage heading into the fourth.

Legette-Jack opted to put her starters into the game to start the fourth. The final quarter was highlighted by a Fair turnaround midrange jumper for her 15th point of the game. Fair’s jumper was her 2,898th career point, putting her at No. 20 on the All-Time NCAA scoring list, passing Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist.

Even with Fair’s scoring accolades, Syracuse’s success against Saint Francis started on the defensive end. The Orange allowed the second-fewest points they have all season, giving them a boost as they head into conference play.