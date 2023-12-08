SU running backs coach Mike Lynch reportedly hired for same position at Nevada

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse running backs coach Mike Lynch has reportedly been named as the next running backs coach at Nevada, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman announced on X. He’ll be joining first-year head coach Jeff Choate, who was hired by the Wolfpack on Dec. 4. Lynch followed former head coach Dino Babers to Syracuse from Bowling Green in 2016 and originally served as SU’s co-offensive coordinator with Sean Lewis and offensive line coach.

Lynch helped turn Syracuse’s offense into an up-tempo system that resulted in the team setting new program records for completions and passing yards. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 when Lewis left to be the head coach of Kent State. In 2019, SU scored 30 or more points in five games and averaged 40.7 points per game in the final three games of the season.

Lynch also coached running backs with the Orange and helped turn Sean Tucker into a Preseason All-American and All-Atlantic Coast Conference player in 2022. In total, Lynch served on Babers’ coaching staff for 12 years and was retained at SU for the entirety of Babers’ tenure.