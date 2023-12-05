SU midfielders Jeorgio Kocevski, Giona Leibold invited to Adidas MLS College Showcase

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse midfielders Jeorgio Kocevski and Giona Leibold have been invited to the 2023 adidas MLS College Showcase, after it was announced by Syracuse Athletics. The two are among 44 invitees for the event, which runs from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9 in Phoenix, Ariz. The showcase allows MLS clubs to scout top collegiate prospects ahead of the MLS SuperDraft 2024 on Dec. 19.

Kocevski completed his fourth season with SU in 2023, which was his best individual campaign. He scored one goal and tallied 12 assists — the program-record for single-season assists in a season by a senior. Kocevski’s career-performance earned him the Atlantic Coast Conference Midfielder of the Year award, which was the first time a Syracuse player has earned the honor. He also made the All-ACC First Team.

After a breakthrough sophomore season in 2022 (career-high five goals) and becoming a key part of SU’s national championship-winning squad, Leibold barely saw the field as a junior. Injury troubles limited him to just seven appearances. Leibold started Syracuse’s first five games of the season, but didn’t appear again until the ACC Tournament. He ended 2023 with two assists.