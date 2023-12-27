SU linebacker Stefon Thompson enters transfer portal

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse linebacker Stefon Thompson is entering the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday on X.

After being rated the No. 47 inside linebacker and the No. 36 prospect in North Carolina by 247Sports, Thompson played with the Orange for four years. As a freshman in 2020, he made seven starts and recorded 35 tackles and three sacks. He became the first true freshman linebacker to start the season opener in a decade.

In 2021, Thompson finished second on the team with 79 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

But Thompson only played one game in 2022 after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in the season-opener against Louisville. Though Thompson came back in 2023, he lost his starting spot to Leon Lowery, who also entered the portal before moving on to Wisconsin.

Thompson finishes his SU career with 165 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Thompson has already received an offer from Arizona State, which he posted on X.