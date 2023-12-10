Syracuse defensive back Malcolm Folk transfers to Kent State

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse defensive back Malcolm Folk announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will transfer to Kent State. Folk is the second SU player to enter the portal and find a new school with the first being linebacker Leon Lowery, who transferred to Wisconsin last week.

Folk entered the portal on Nov. 27, two days following the Orange’s 35-31 win over Wake Forest to clinch a postseason berth. He was one of four players to announce his intentions to enter the portal on that day per 247Sports. Folk, Lowery, Jakobie Seabourn and Aman Greenwood all entered the portal on that day.

100% Committed to Kent State University. Thank you to the entire coaching staff for this opportunity! @CoachKenniBurns @CoachKMorgs pic.twitter.com/0bkYD3Q5yO — Malcolm Folk (@malcolmfolkk) December 10, 2023





Folk played in seven games this season but recorded no tackles or interceptions. In his redshirt freshman season last year, he tallied four tackles and 0.5 tackles for a loss in three contests.

247Sports rated Folk three stars and was a top 30 prospect out of Pennsylvania.