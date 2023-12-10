SPD arrests man who stole SU truck

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

A man wielding a hatchet stole a Syracuse University truck Saturday, syracuse.com reported Sunday afternoon. The suspect is now in custody and police have located the vehicle.

The man stole the Ford F-150 from SU’s Physical Plant at 285 Ainsley Dr., which houses some of the university’s facilities services, around 2 p.m. before abandoning it at a location just outside Thornden Park at 120 Trinity Pl. — nearly three miles away.

Police located the man after receiving several 911 calls from the area, reporting an individual carrying a hatchet at 426 Greenwood Pl., syracuse.com wrote.

Police later found a “partially undressed” man at the reported address with the missing vehicle’s key fob on his person, syracuse.com wrote. He was then arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and grand larceny.

Police then took the suspect, Carl Ellsworth, 39, to the Onondaga County Justice Center. As of 1:45 p.m., he is being held without bail, syracuse.com reported.