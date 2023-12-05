P!nk to play at the JMA Wireless Dome on Oct. 6, 2024

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Global pop superstar P!nk announced she will bring her 2024 “Summer Carnival” Tour at the JMA Wireless Dome. The award-winning artist will also be joined by country music legend Sheryl Crow, as well as The Script and KidCutUp, for the concert on Oct. 6.

The performance in Syracuse is part of a 17-city tour beginning on Aug. 10 in St. Louis, Missouri. P!nk is coming off a record-setting “Summer Carnival” tour in 2023, where she sold more than $350 million in ticket sales and set attendance records at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, and Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The “Summer Carnival” tour features a unique production with P!nk performing acrobatics and other aerial stunts.

Presale tickets will be available on Dec. 7. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 11, beginning at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.