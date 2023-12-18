Opponent Preview: What to know about Cornell

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse has taken care of business against its nonconference opponents to start the 2023-24 season. Besides a narrow two-point road loss against then-No. 20 Maryland, the Orange have had a near-perfect campaign.

Following its loss to the Terrapins, SU responded with a five-game winning streak, including back-to-back wins over power-five opponents in Iowa State and Alabama.

The Orange are now coming off back-to-back 20-or-more-point wins against Northeastern and Ohio, even though they struggled in the first half of both games.

Next, SU is set to host in-state rival Cornell. The Big Red carry a three-game winning streak into the JMA Wireless Dome.

Here’s what to know about Cornell (5-4, 0-0 Ivy League) ahead of its matchup with Syracuse (8-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference):

All-time series

Syracuse leads 17-3.

Last time they played

The last time SU faced Cornell was when it hosted the Big Red on Dec. 8, 2021. The Orange scored the game’s first points and never looked back, defeating Cornell 85-55 in a dominant wire-to-wire effort.

All five of Syracuse’s starters scored in double figures, with guard Najé Murray leading the way with 18 points. SU’s win marked its eighth consecutive win against the Big Red. The last time Cornell beat Syracuse was on Dec. 20, 2003.

The Big Red report

Following five straight losing seasons, including a 10-17 campaign in 2022-23, Cornell is 5-4 through its first nine games in 2023-24. The Big Red enter their match-up with Syracuse on a three-game winning streak, defeating Binghamton, Bucknell and St. Bonaventure.

While the Big Red have picked up three straight wins, they’ve only scored 57 points per game in those contests. Before its winning streak, Cornell lost 83-40 to then-No. 15 Ohio State.

Cornell has been solid defensively thus far, surrendering 62.2 points per game. But its offense has consistently struggled, scoring 56.0 points per game, which ranks 294th in Division I, per HerHoopStats.

How Syracuse beats Cornell

Syracuse’s offensive firepower will be too much for Cornell to handle. Cornell’s highest-scorer, Kaya Ingram, averages 10.7 points per game.

The Orange have four players — Dyaisha Fair (18.7), Georgia Woolley (14.5), Alaina Rice (12.9) and Alyssa Latham (10.8) — who average more points per game than Ingram.

Across its five-game winning streak, Syracuse is scoring 78.4 points per game while its 81.0 points per game this season ranks 22nd in D-1 according to HerHoopStats. Cornell is shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 24.3 percent on 3-pointers. If the Big Red fall behind early, it will be difficult for them to score their way back into the game.

Stat to know: 15.5%

Cornell scores 15.5% of its points from 3-point range, ranking 352nc in D-1. The Big Red have made 26 3s this season. Meanwhile, Fair has made 30 triples this year alone.

If Syracuse establishes an early lead, which it hasn’t done in its last two games against Northeastern and Ohio, Cornell’s inability to score from beyond the arc could put the game away early.

Cornell’s leading 3-point shooter is sophomore forward Emily Pape, who shoots 36.4% from distance, but she only averages 2.4 3-point attempts per game.

Player to watch: Rachel Kaus, guard/forward, No. 5

Rachel Kaus hasn’t started a game for Cornell, but she’s been one of its most impactful players — especially throughout its three-game winning streak. On Nov. 29, the freshman scored a career-high 20 points against Binghamton, shooting 10-for-13 from the field.

Two games later against St. Bonaventure, Kaus poured in 15. She attempted just eight field goals, but she went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line and made her first collegiate 3-pointer.

Kaus’ 10.2 points per game ranks second on Cornell while her 57.1% field goal percentage is tied for the team lead.