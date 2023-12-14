Nunzio Campanile reportedly moved to quarterbacks coach, Mike Johnson to tight ends coach

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

New Syracuse head coach Fran Brown has reportedly retained Nunzio Campanile and Mike Johnson on his coaching staff, with both moving to different roles. Campanile, who served last year as the tight ends coach and interim head coach following Dino Babers’ firing, will be the new quarterbacks coach. Johnson, the former wide receivers coach, will coach tight ends. Campanile changed his X bio to reflect the change, and SI on Syracuse’s Mike McAllister said that Johnson was expected to stay on staff.

Campanile has deep ties to New Jersey and served as a high school coach in the state from 2000-17. Brown said in his introductory press conference that Campanile would be retained on staff. In 2022 with Rutgers, a year he also served as interim head coach for eight games, Campanile coached quarterbacks.

Johnson was hired as SU’s wide receivers coach in 2022 after one season as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic. He has never coached tight ends before, but Johnson has served as an offensive coordinator, receivers, quarterbacks and head coach since entering coaching in 1997. After being named the interim head coach at UCLA in 2011, he was the head coach of The King’s Academy in California.

Receivers coach Ross Douglas will also be the Orange’s passing game coordinator. New offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon will also coach running backs. Brown has yet to name a defensive tackles and defensive backs coach.