What you need to know about new DPS security measures in response to the Israel-Hamas war

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud, Provost Gretchen Ritter and Senior Vice President Allen Groves have sent out multiple campuswide emails regarding changes to security protocols on and around the campus.

Some emails — between Oct. 16 and Nov. 9 — announced an “elevated presence” of Department of Public Safety officers on and around campus. In a Nov. 9 email sent after demonstrators marched in support of Palestine, Ritter and Groves confirmed SU was “in touch with law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, to monitor for any specific threats.”

The Daily Orange sent DPS a list of questions regarding its specific actions to increase security measures on campus. Here is the information DPS told The D.O. about its presence on campus in response to the war:

What are DPS’ increased security measures?

DPS has expanded its coverage since Oct. 7 — when Hamas launched its initial attacks on Israel — by increasing the number of DPS and community safety officers on duty. The department would not disclose where additional officers and surveillance cars were being deployed due to safety and efficacy reasons.

DPS clarified that its increased coverage is from asking currently employed officers to work additional hours. The department is looking to hold an academy in 2024 for new officers but said it takes a minimum of 12 months for recruits to be “thoroughly vetted.”

On Oct. 16, Syverud announced there would be an “elevated presence of DPS personnel” on and around SU’s main campus and university-owned facilities due to a national rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic threats.

Approximately one month later, Syverud said SU administrators are prioritizing student safety over free speech and academic freedom due to the war during a University Senate meeting on Nov. 15. SU’s Office of Academic Affairs has since hosted multiple panel discussions on navigating civil dialogue and academic freedom.

During the Nov. 9 demonstration, a speaker criticized SU for allowing Hillel and Athletes for Israel to host an event to pack and ship supplies to Israel. The speaker separately named Sigma Delta Tau, Zeta Beta Tau and Chabad SU, who all co-hosted the event with Hillel and Athletes for Israel. The speaker also named Alpha Epsilon Phi despite the sorority not being listed as a host for the event on Hillel’s Instagram. In a flyer, the sorority is listed as a partner of the event.

DPS would not disclose which specific Greek life chapters or student groups they are working to provide increased security for in response to a question from The D.O.

Immediately following the protest, Ritter and Groves said SU was investigating the statement and working to identify the speaker in a campus-wide email.

DPS has also “maximized staffing” since the war started for its Emergency Communications Center to increase the number of dispatchers available to the campus community.

Timing of DPS response

DPS confirmed that the increase in safety and security measures has been implemented on a 24/7 basis.

DPS did not disclose when additional security measures were first implemented but said it is “constantly” evaluating and adjusting safety measures to meet current circumstances.

DPS jurisdiction

Jurisdiction for DPS includes areas that constitute the SU campus and properties “owned, controlled, or administrated by the University.” DPS also has jurisdiction to respond to locations on streets and sidewalks adjacent to and connecting with property owned or operated by SU.

DPS personnel can only exercise law enforcement authority while on duty. Outside of its jurisdiction, DPS officers can make arrests for felonies occurring in their presence.

The Syracuse Police Department also has jurisdiction anywhere DPS has jurisdiction inside the City of Syracuse.

DPS threat monitoring

DPS said it is not aware of any “current, specific, or credible threats” directed at SU’s campus as of Nov. 21. DPS did note in its response that there remains a national rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic and anti-Arab hate, which DPS continues to closely monitor.

On Oct. 20, Ritter and Groves wrote that SU was looking into a “small number” of classroom interactions where students felt “unfairly targeted.”

During the Nov. 15 USen meeting, Ritter acknowledged calls for faculty and staff to be disciplined or fired for expressing their opinions in the classroom. Ritter said all bias complaints will be investigated according to established protocols and added that administrators, deans and staff have spent “countless hours” defending SU’s faculty and departments.

Students who wish to report a bias incident or to receive support can contact DPS at (315) 443-3514, email [email protected] or visit the Stop Bias website. Students can report incidents using the Silent Witness tool or the Orange Safe mobile app.