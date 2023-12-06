Judah Mintz’s 5 3-pointers marks a career-high. It’s been long overdue.

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Judah Mintz flashed a wry smile. Holding both arms in the air, he glanced at the Syracuse sideline then an official. SU’s Maliq Brown had gotten tangled with Cornell’s Ak Okereke on the low block. A foul was called before Mintz canned a 3 from straight-on. The bucket was waved off.

His displeasure was understandable. Mintz had already tied a season-best two made 3-pointers just nine minutes into Syracuse’s matchup with Cornell Tuesday. He had found a rhythm. He wanted to keep it going.

So, Mintz continued to fire from deep. There was no hesitation. He hit another from the top-of-the-key and swished a couple from the right wing. His sharpshooting resulted in a single-game, career-high five 3-point makes on 71% perimeter shooting and 28 points. The performance fueled a much-needed 81-70 Syracuse (6-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounceback victory over Cornell (7-2, 0-0 Ivy League) following an ugly road defeat at Virginia on Dec. 2.

“It doesn’t surprise me. We know his key strengths are, obviously, driving to the basket and finishing in the paint but I see it in practice,” SU guard Justin Taylor said. “Especially at the start of this year. Just the ability to shoot the ball compared to last year and definitely being more consistent. It’s nothing new for us.”

This past offseason, Mintz tested NBA Draft waters. He participated in combine drills and scrimmages. The feedback he received entailed a need from scouts to see Mintz’s outside shot improve. So, he announced his return to Syracuse for a sophomore season. That summer, he worked.

Training sessions involved a series of long 2-pointers and 500 3-point attempts, according to childhood best friend and George Mason guard Devin Dinkins. The pair practiced consistently at Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.) — their old camping grounds. When Mintz arrived back on campus during the preseason, Taylor remembered his jumper was refined. The ball started to fall more.

And his work showed against the Big Red. Mintz’s first 3 came off of a stagnant-looking Syracuse set. After center Naheem McLeod failed to find an angle to attack at the high-post, he handed the ball back to Mintz on the left wing. Positioned a few steps behind the arc, the point guard hit over Cooper Noard’s outstretched contest.

“3-point shooting is important and we can score in other ways, but when he’s making his shots, he’s really tough to guard,” SU head coach Adrian Autry said.

Another make followed before the break. Then, Mintz continued his dominance, draining three more 3s in the second half. At the 15:40 mark of the second half, amid a soft Cornell press that troubled Taylor somewhat near midcourt, Mintz received the ball and hoisted a step-in 3 which drew nylon. Holding up a celebratory three fingers by his hip, Mintz’s face beamed with emotion.

Already a prolific score-first point guard, Mintz expressed postgame how crucial the expansion of his offensive play will be for the Orange. When he shoots well, Mintz said the floor opens up, leading to a more fluid and fruitful SU offense.

Autry echoed Taylor’s sentiment by citing Mintz’s offseason work as the key to Tuesday’s success. Syracuse guard Quadir Copeland added that the two end every workout with five 3-point makes. Autry said Mintz has displayed his shooting ability in practice for “stretches of days and weeks.”

“I think today was the first game where you guys witnessed it,” Autry said. “And we needed it.”

Last season, Syracuse enjoyed glimpses of Mintz’s streaky shooting capabilities in a former career-best, 4-for-4 evening from range against Clemson on Feb. 22, 2023. And, during the Orange’s final contest that year — a defeat to Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament — Mintz totaled two 3-pointers on 67% shooting. But this was different.

Leading 53-47 with 13:37 remaining in the game, Syracuse swung possession around the perimeter for an open look. Brown heaved cross-court to J.J. Starling, who relayed to Copeland. Driving middle, Copeland kicked to an uncontested Mintz on the right wing for his fourth trifecta. The emotion returned.

“Just trusting my work,” Mintz said when asked about his career night. “I put a lot of work into my shot this offseason. And I keep putting work into my shot every day so just trusting my work and my teammates trusting me and my coaches trusting me. That makes it all better.”

This was a new Mintz, one that had listened to the Draft feedback over the summer and committed tirelessly to perfect his craft.

He had garnered attention heading into the 2023-24 campaign but didn’t impress throughout Syracuse’s first eight games. There were forced shots and bad misses. He’d tallied just nine 3-point makes so far this season. In the loss at UVA, Mintz spent the majority of the second half jeered by gleeful Cavalier fans shouting “airball” after one specific misfire.

Yet, the performance versus Cornell flipped a new page. It explained that Mintz’s shot is there, and so is his confidence. According to Copeland, Mintz has long been capable of putting up these numbers. This isn’t anything new.

“That’s my dog. It’s going to happen again,” Copeland said. “This is nothing that surprises me.”