Jeorgio Kocevski named to United Soccer Coaches All-South Region 1st Team

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-South region first team, the organization announced. It’s the second straight year Kocevski made an all-region team after earning third-team honors in 2022. Kocevski is the 25th Syracuse player to earn first team honors, including Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson in 2022.

Kocevski had his most successful individual season with Syracuse in his senior season. He was an integral part of the Orange’s midfield in its 2022 National Championship run. Although the senior entered the season with just six career assists, in 2023 he had double that total, registering an Atlantic Coast Conference leading 12, which ranked second in the country. Kocevski’s 12 assists were the most by a senior in SU program history. His career-year earned him co-ACC midfielder of the season along with making first team All-Conference.

The senior was the driving force behind Syracuse’s run to the NCAA tournament. Kocevski’s only goal of the season was a game-winner against Pittsburgh in a 3-2 win on Sep. 22.