Jake Shane arrives in Syracuse with signature acronyms, octopus jokes
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Jake Shane twirls a purple octopus (or puss) in the air after first coming out onto the Goldstein Auditorium stage. Shane was hosted by the University Union in “A Conversation with Jake Shane.”
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Viewers put their plush octopus on their heads. Audience members flocked to Schine Student Center early to wait in line just to get their hands on one of the 500 stuffed animals.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Published on December 2, 2023 at 3:17 pm
