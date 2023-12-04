Jaiden Holmes’ transition to wide receiver ignites Rome Free Academy’s offense

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

As a freshman quarterback at Rome Free Academy, Jaiden Holmes was told he wasn’t big enough to play the position. He sat behind starter Evan Carlson-Stephenson on the depth chart, which forced Holmes to transition to wide receiver.

But two years removed from the switch, Carlson-Stephenson and Holmes’ relationship has blossomed. Holmes no longer takes second-team snaps. Instead, he catches passes from Carlson-Stephenson.

After playing as a signal caller for most of his life, Holmes transitioned to the wide receiver position during his sophomore year. In 2023, Holmes became the go-to receiver, finishing the season with 51 catches, 796 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In the summer following his sophomore year, Holmes traveled to Georgia to attend a football camp. By the end of the camp, Holmes told his dad he wanted to stay and play football there. Holmes credits his parents for the sacrifices they made for him.

“They’ve been there, they’ve made sacrifices for me,” Holmes said. “Getting me where I have to go for practice, so I have to tip my cap to my parents.”

Holmes spent his junior season playing for Jackson County High School (Ga.). There, he honed in on his skills as a receiver, gradually becoming more comfortable in his new position.

In 2023, Holmes decided to return to Rome Free. In just one season playing with each other, Holmes and Carlson-Stephenson have developed a strong connection on the field, translating into a 6-3 record for Rome Free in 2023.

When Holmes decided to come back to New York, Carlson-Stephenson reached out to him about working out together.

“I was always the first person to text him, and he was like, ‘You know what, let’s go to the field. Let’s go get some work in,” Carlson-Stephenson said.

Holmes said the pair have done a good job building chemistry and that Carlson-Stephenson trusts him to make plays wherever he is on the field.

Holmes said his favorite plays are when Carlson-Stephenson throws 50-50 balls for him, allowing him to make a difficult catch.

He also prides himself on his route running. Holmes’ father, Joey, said his footwork is “special.”

“He’s very quick off the ball and uses moves at the line of scrimmage to shake his defender,” Joey said.

Rome Free finished the season with back-to-back losses against Corcoran and Cicero-North Syracuse in the New York State Public High School Public Athletic Association Section AA quarterfinals.

With the state championship held at the JMA Wireless Dome, Holmes said the team’s group chat was named “Rome to the Dome.” Despite falling short of their goal, Holmes ended his high school career with his personal best season.

On Sept. 8, Rome Free played against Public Service Leadership Academy. In their second game of the season, Holmes scored his first touchdown since coming back to New York.

“Just seeing my hard work pay off and being back with my teammates,” Holmes said. “That was a big moment for me.”