Isaiah Jones, Quan Peterson enter transfer portal

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse wide receiver Isaiah Jones and defensive back Quan Peterson have entered their names into the transfer portal. Jones’ decision to enter the portal was first reported by Rivals, and Peterson posted on X Wednesday morning. Jones transferred to Syracuse before the 2020 season after playing his freshman year at El Camino College.

During his first season with the Orange, Jones played in 10 games. He mostly contributed on kickoff and punt returns. Jones recovered a fumble and made his first collegiate tackle that season. In 2021, a season he ultimately redshirted in, he appeared in just four games and did not record any statistics. Last year, Jones saw his first significant playing time during the first three games of the season, totaling four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Purdue.

This year, he helped a receiver room that struggled to gain footing and see a consistent No. 1 option following Oronde Gadsden II’s season-ending lisfranc injury. Jones finished the year with nine receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns as primarily the second option behind Damien Alford.

Peterson, a former three-star recruit out of South Pointe (S.C.) High School, played just two seasons with the Orange. In his true freshman year that he ultimately redshirted in, Peterson appeared in two games, starting one. He finished this year appearing in seven games, totaling two tackles, one of which was solo. Twelve players have now put their names into the transfer portal since the firing of former head coach Dino Babers.