VICTORY LAP
By: Henry O'Brien | Senior Staff Writer
Syracuse's last Big East game was a conference tournament showdown with long-time rivals Georgetown on March 15, 2013, at Madison Square Garden. The Orange outlasted the Hoyas 58-55 in an overtime thriller.
PAINT THE TOWN ORANGE
By: Connor Smith | Senior Staff Writer
Since arriving at Syracuse prior to the 2011-12 season, head coach Adrian Autry has fixated on recruiting around the Washington, D.C., area. His 17 years of relationship-building with coaches and players in the DMV has resulted in a reliable pipeline.
STILL GROWING
By: Henry O'Brien | Senior Staff Writer
Standing at 7-foot-4, Naheem McLeod is the tallest-ever player in Syracuse basketball history. From starting his career at the junior college level to playing for the Orange, McLeod has always showcased professional potential. And he's still getting better.
OPPONENT PREVIEW
By: Tyler Schiff | Senior Staff Writer
Syracuse enters Capital One Arena (D.C.) Saturday after a 81-70 victory over Cornell. Georgetown boasts one of the best 3-point shooting marks in the Big East despite possessing just four returners from last year's squad.
PREGAME PLAYBOOK
By: Daily Orange Sports Staff
Syracuse and Georgetown face off Saturday in their 99th all-time matchup. The Orange lead the series 53-45 and have won their most recent matchup — a 83-64 result at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here's what our beat writers predict will happen when SU takes on the Hoyas.
Gallery: Timeline
March 1, 1980
Syracuse senior Roosevelt Bouie attempts to score over a scrum around the rim on March 1, 1980 against Georgetown in the first ever Big East Championship. Bouie averaged 16.1 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game in his senior season. (Daily Orange File Photo)
March 1, 1980
Orange players along with fourth-year head coach Jim Boeheim sit in despair after a six point loss to Georgetown on March 1, 1980 in the Big East Championship. Syracuse would not defeat Georgetown in the Big East Championship until 1992. (Daily Orange File Photo)
March 10, 1984
Syracuse's Pearl Washington shoots the ball against the Hoyas on the road. In one of his greatest moments at SU in 1984, Washington hit a jump shot against Georgetown with just seconds remaining to take the lead for SU and ultimately win the game. (Daily Orange File Photo)
January 28, 1985
Syracuse's Rafael Addison drives to the basket with Georgetown's Patrick Ewing attempting to block the shot on Jan. 28, 1985. Addison averaged 14.9 points per game through a four-year career at Syracuse. (Daily Orange File Photo)
March 15, 1992
Lawrence Moten (right) celebrates with his team after a 56-54 win over Georgetown on March 15, 1992, against Georgetown in the Big East Championship. The win was the first and only time the Orange defeated the Hoyas in the conference championship game. (Daily Orange File Photo)
March 15, 2013
Syracuse's Trevor Cooney possesses the ball against Georgetown's D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera in the 2013 Big East semifinals. Cooney led SU in scoring in the first half and finished the game with 10 points and four rebounds. (Daily Orange File Photo)
March 15, 2013
Michael Carter-Williams attempts a shot over two Georgetown defenders in the 2013 Big East semifinals. In a game a few weeks prior against the Hoyas, Carter-Williams scored 17 points and shot 8-for-13 from the field. (Daily Orange File Photo)
