IN THE PAINT: SYRACUSE vs. GOERGETOWN
IN THE PAINT
SYRACUSE vs. GEORGETOWN
Syracuse #43 James Southerland looks around on offense with the ball.

VICTORY LAP


By: Henry O'Brien | Senior Staff Writer

Syracuse's last Big East game was a conference tournament showdown with long-time rivals Georgetown on March 15, 2013, at Madison Square Garden. The Orange outlasted the Hoyas 58-55 in an overtime thriller.


Head Coach Adrain Autry sitting with the current Syrauce Men's Basketball team.

PAINT THE TOWN ORANGE


By: Connor Smith | Senior Staff Writer

Since arriving at Syracuse prior to the 2011-12 season, head coach Adrian Autry has fixated on recruiting around the Washington, D.C., area. His 17 years of relationship-building with coaches and players in the DMV has resulted in a reliable pipeline.


Syrauce #10 Naheem McLeod running down the court.

STILL GROWING


By: Henry O'Brien | Senior Staff Writer

Standing at 7-foot-4, Naheem McLeod is the tallest-ever player in Syracuse basketball history. From starting his career at the junior college level to playing for the Orange, McLeod has always showcased professional potential. And he's still getting better.


Syracuse #5 Justin Taylor playing on offense with the ball.

OPPONENT PREVIEW


By: Tyler Schiff | Senior Staff Writer

Syracuse enters Capital One Arena (D.C.) Saturday after a 81-70 victory over Cornell. Georgetown boasts one of the best 3-point shooting marks in the Big East despite possessing just four returners from last year's squad.


Syracuse Men's Baskbetball players playing defense.

PREGAME PLAYBOOK


By: Daily Orange Sports Staff

Syracuse and Georgetown face off Saturday in their 99th all-time matchup. The Orange lead the series 53-45 and have won their most recent matchup — a 83-64 result at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here's what our beat writers predict will happen when SU takes on the Hoyas.


