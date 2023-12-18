Garrett Shrader ruled out for Boca Raton Bowl

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Garrett Shrader will not play another down for Syracuse. The quarterback was ruled out for Thursday’s Boca Raton Bowl against South Florida. In the Orange’s depth chart release, third stringer Braden Davis is listed as the starter, while Luke MacPhail will serve as the backup.

Shrader had been playing with a shoulder tear since October and underwent successful surgery following the Orange’s postseason-clinching win over Wake Forest. Although limited against the Demon Deacons, he threw 10-of-15 for 173 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

“It was important for me to get our team to a bowl game,” Shrader said in a statement. “I would have done it earlier in the season, but I wanted to wait until we got bowl eligible. This team has too much talent and works too hard not to play a 13th game.”

Shrader finishes his career at SU third in career completion percentage (60.4%) and ranks fourth in career passing efficiency (136.1), fifth in total offense (7,474) and his 213.5 yards per game in the category trails just Donovan McNabb and Eric Dungey for third on the program’s all-time list.

Shrader’s 39 touchdown passes is the sixth-most in program history, while his 70 total rank fourth. He finished with 31 career rushing touchdowns, which ranks fourth all-time in program history. Counting his two seasons at Mississippi State, Shrader tallied 9,231 yards collegiately, passing for 6,941 and rushing for 2,290 and scored 84 touchdowns.

In yesterday’s press conference with the two head coaches, SU interim head coach Nunzio Campanile declined to comment on Shrader’s status but sounded reflective of the quarterback’s contributions to the program.

“I’ve just been so impressed with Garrett and everything about him,” Campanile said. “…He was banged up all year, and he continued to compete, fight for the guys. There’s no way that we’re here if he didn’t in that last game and play the way that he did.”