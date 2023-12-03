Gallery: Waverly High School wins 1st-ever NYSPHSAA Class C Championship

Wolverines players pour the water in their gatorade water bottles on coach Jason Miller.

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

The Wolverines rejoice by splashing Head Coach Jason Miller as the clock ends on their 2023 season and the school's first-ever state title.

Coach Jason Miller, who is drenched with water, looks off to the right as he stands on the field.

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

Miller is visibly drenched after the celebration of his players. He is evidently unphased, as this is his first time making it to the dome in over four decades of running the Waverly Football program.

Fonda-Fultonville #7 barely misses Waverly #23.

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

#23 Jay Pipher dances around the Fonda-Fultonville defense.

Waverly #13 prepares to catch the football right behind a Fonda-Fultonville player who just misses it.

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

#13 Xavier Watson utilizes his height to find the ball in any airspace.

Waverly players stand in a huddle.

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

Waverly calls a timeout to strategize as they approach the endzone.

Waverly #23 running the football to the endzone after Fonda-Fultonville #2 falls to the ground after a failed tackle.

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

Pipher escapes Karsen Bulan for a first down run.

#14 and #80 jump up in the end zone with the ball in the hands of #80.

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

#80 Jake Vanhouten celebrates in the end zone with #14 Kolson Keathley.

#80 tackles #7 on the opposing team.

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

Vanhouten tackles #7 Jose Vargas of Fonda-Fultonville.

Waverly players and coach smile and pose with their NYSPHSAA

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

Waverly's captains pose with Miller alongside the Wolverines' first NYSPHSAA plaque.

Carter George yells into the camera.

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

#3 Carter George celebrates as the historical win draws his senior year football season to an end.

Coach Pete Girolamo hugs one of his players while smiling.

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

Assistant Coach Pete Girolamo embraces Pipher in a moment of elation. Girolamo has been a part of the program for over 40 years.

Wolverine players and families raise their helmets in the air.

Niko DeSisti | Contributing Photographer

The Wolverines raise their helmets in the air for one last chant with the next generation of the program visible in the front of the pack.