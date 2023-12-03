Gallery: Waverly High School wins 1st-ever NYSPHSAA Class C Championship
The Wolverines rejoice by splashing Head Coach Jason Miller as the clock ends on their 2023 season and the school's first-ever state title.
Miller is visibly drenched after the celebration of his players. He is evidently unphased, as this is his first time making it to the dome in over four decades of running the Waverly Football program.
#23 Jay Pipher dances around the Fonda-Fultonville defense.
#13 Xavier Watson utilizes his height to find the ball in any airspace.
Waverly calls a timeout to strategize as they approach the endzone.
Pipher escapes Karsen Bulan for a first down run.
#80 Jake Vanhouten celebrates in the end zone with #14 Kolson Keathley.
Vanhouten tackles #7 Jose Vargas of Fonda-Fultonville.
Waverly's captains pose with Miller alongside the Wolverines' first NYSPHSAA plaque.
#3 Carter George celebrates as the historical win draws his senior year football season to an end.
Assistant Coach Pete Girolamo embraces Pipher in a moment of elation. Girolamo has been a part of the program for over 40 years.
The Wolverines raise their helmets in the air for one last chant with the next generation of the program visible in the front of the pack.