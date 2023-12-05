Gallery: Holidays at Hendricks decks the chapel with music, holiday cheer
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
The trumpeters dance in harmony during the entirety of the Jazz Ensemble's feature performance. Watching the group perform was a source of entertainment for the rest of the music groups as well as the audience.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
The audience holds lit candlesticks during the last three songs of Holidays at Hendricks. During the annual tradition, members of the audience calmly sang, hummed and harmonized “Silent Night” and “Lord Bless You and Keep You” along with the ensembles.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
The orchestra takes a group photo just a few minutes before the chapel doors open to members of the audience.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Associate Professor of Music Education John Coggiola conducts the Morton Schiff Jazz Ensemble in harmony with Assistant Director of Choral Activities José “Peppie” Calvar's conduction of the choir. Pieces that were a combination of multiple ensembles required constant communication between the conductors, as well as the musicians.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
A light show decorates the chapel walls with snowflakes and colors. The design of the lights changes at the beginning of each new piece.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
A string bassist practices his performance side stage before the show begins.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Instrumentalists in the orchestra collaborate to make their performance clean. Whenever there was a pause between sets or speaking conductors, chaos sounded in the room as musicians individually practiced.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
The camera crew studies the screens during a dress rehearsal, making sure that everything technical looks good with the show recordings, which will air on Dec. 10.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Kaycie Romano, the president of the Hendricks Chapel Choir, laughs as the conductor makes a humorous remark. As a senior, this year concluded her time as a performer in Holidays at Hendricks.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Nadine Haines, Hendricks Chapel event coordinator, calls all behind-the-scenes staff for a meeting to describe what preparation for the evening would look like. Up until doors opened, staff bustled from room to room making sure that candles were lit, carpets were straight and everything was in order.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
This year, Calvar celebrated 11 years as Holidays at Hendricks artistic director. He used rehearsals to make the execution into a well-oiled machine, while also sending the room into laughter. During one moment, he sang the words "shining happy people holding hands."