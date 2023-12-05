Gallery: Holidays at Hendricks decks the chapel with music, holiday cheer

A saxophonist stands for a solo while the trumpet players sway and dance in synchrony.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

The trumpeters dance in harmony during the entirety of the Jazz Ensemble's feature performance. Watching the group perform was a source of entertainment for the rest of the music groups as well as the audience.

The chapel lights up from candles that each audience member is holding.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

The audience holds lit candlesticks during the last three songs of Holidays at Hendricks. During the annual tradition, members of the audience calmly sang, hummed and harmonized “Silent Night” and “Lord Bless You and Keep You” along with the ensembles.

Two student performers pretend to hit their friend with drumsticks while posing for a photo.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

The orchestra takes a group photo just a few minutes before the chapel doors open to members of the audience.

Two conductors direct their ensembles at the same time.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Associate Professor of Music Education John Coggiola conducts the Morton Schiff Jazz Ensemble in harmony with Assistant Director of Choral Activities José “Peppie” Calvar's conduction of the choir. Pieces that were a combination of multiple ensembles required constant communication between the conductors, as well as the musicians.

A light show displays snowflakes on the chapel walls.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

A light show decorates the chapel walls with snowflakes and colors. The design of the lights changes at the beginning of each new piece.

A string bassist practices while leaning on a window ledge.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

A string bassist practices his performance side stage before the show begins.

Students playing their instruments.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Instrumentalists in the orchestra collaborate to make their performance clean. Whenever there was a pause between sets or speaking conductors, chaos sounded in the room as musicians individually practiced.

Three people looking at a computer screen, two with their hands on their chin.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

The camera crew studies the screens during a dress rehearsal, making sure that everything technical looks good with the show recordings, which will air on Dec. 10.

A choir member laughs and is wearing a holiday sweater.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Kaycie Romano, the president of the Hendricks Chapel Choir, laughs as the conductor makes a humorous remark. As a senior, this year concluded her time as a performer in Holidays at Hendricks.

A group of staff in a roundtable meeting.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Nadine Haines, Hendricks Chapel event coordinator, calls all behind-the-scenes staff for a meeting to describe what preparation for the evening would look like. Up until doors opened, staff bustled from room to room making sure that candles were lit, carpets were straight and everything was in order.

José 'Peppie' Calvar smiles at the camera while sitting in his office chair.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

This year, Calvar celebrated 11 years as Holidays at Hendricks artistic director. He used rehearsals to make the execution into a well-oiled machine, while also sending the room into laughter. During one moment, he sang the words "shining happy people holding hands."