Gallery: Dreams come true in FADS' 'Dreamscapes' fashion show

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

An áo dài, a traditional Vietnamese garment, modeled by Rumi Nguyen. Nina Tran said her piece draws inspiration from the Trưng sisters and freedom fighters who resisted imperial domination. It symbolizes the global struggle for collective liberation and an unwavering commitment to international working class solidarity, while building the movement for a free Palestine. “I wanted people to be surprised and moved. I didn't tell anyone that I was going to make a political statement…so everything was a surprise to everyone,” Tran said.