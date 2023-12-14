Gallery: Dreams come true in FADS' 'Dreamscapes' fashion show
Troy Conner | Contributing Photographer
Chloë Meacham models her own design, which she said includes a wire cage for a sense of sleekness and elegance. Inspiration for the design came from a post World War II modernist sculpture by David Smith called “Tanktotem I.”
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Modeled by Annette Gonzalez, Meacham's first design was inspired by YSL's 1965 collection. The YSL collection was based on the work of painter Piet Mondrian and futurist fashion of the 1960s, Meacham said.
Troy Conner | Contributing Photographer
Tal Ben Ari models a design by Mikah Bein. According to Bein's designer biography, her passion for the environment and love for the strange beauty of surrealism inspired a design that visualizes nature's vivid colors, as well as the feeling people might have when walking outside or receiving a bouquet of flowers.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Designer Zoë Boise adds final alterations and touches to one of her looks, moments before the show begins. Six of Boise's designs walked in the show.
Troy Conner | Contributing Photographer
One of designer Jada Williams' looks, modeled by Rue Branch. Williams' designs, inspired by “The Queen of Hearts” and “Wonderland,” are made to bring a new and bizarre look to fashion and the world of surrealism, her designer biography said.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Tran's collection, Việt Kiều (overseas Vietnamese), explores the Vietnamese diaspora through four looks that each tell a different story of vietnamese identity connected back to their homeland, Tran said.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
An áo dài, a traditional Vietnamese garment, modeled by Rumi Nguyen. Nina Tran said her piece draws inspiration from the Trưng sisters and freedom fighters who resisted imperial domination. It symbolizes the global struggle for collective liberation and an unwavering commitment to international working class solidarity, while building the movement for a free Palestine. “I wanted people to be surprised and moved. I didn't tell anyone that I was going to make a political statement…so everything was a surprise to everyone,” Tran said.
Troy Conner | Contributing Photographer
A design by Jace Phillips is modeled by Kieran Romano. Inspiration for the design came from a knit fabric which Philips felt was hallucinogenic. It was created into a look that captures what Philips sees and values in everyday life, according to their designer biography.
Troy Conner | Contributing Photographer
Benji Lloyd models one of Amaya Evans' designs. According to her designer biography, Evans' pieces all revolve around the message that time is beautiful, yet confining.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Bein poses for a photo with her design after the show, modeled by Tal Ben Ari.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Paige Matthews models Claire McConnell's design. The design visually portrays the motif of a deer in literature to capture a character's essence, said McConnell's designer biography.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Boise emotionally embraces one of her models after the show. “I love to connect with the models and the team,” Boise said. “It's always been so exciting because I feel so close to everyone in the organization.”
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
The FADS executive board is invited on stage after the models finish walking. In terms of models and setup, the show was one of the organization's larger events within the last few years, according to FADS President Leah Jones.